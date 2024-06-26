Transfer Portal Rolls on With Another Pitcher Pick Up
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has landed its second major transfer portal Tuesday. Hours after landing outfielder Rocco Peppi, Oregon State's Aiden Jimenez, a right-handed pitcher, announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Instagram Tuesday night.
A native of Elk Grove, Calif., Jimenez was the 82nd-best prospect out of California in the class of 2022, according to Perfect Game. He missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a partial UCL tear in the preseason.
In 2023, Jimenez turned in a solid freshman campaign, throwing 38 innings with a 5.68 ERA with an impressive 5:1 walk-to-strikeout ratio (35 strikeouts, seven walks) for the Beavers in 22 appearances. His longest outing as a Beaver was his last, six scoreless innings against Sam Houston State to advance to the NCAA regional final before losing to eventual national champions LSU.
Arkansas continues to gather incoming transfers from all parts of the country as coach Dave Van Horn looks to build his roster. Jimenez is the second of the transfer portal class from California, joining three other returning Hogs who are all California natives (Tate McGuire, Ryder Helfrick and Gabe Gaeckle).
Arkansas Transfer Portal (So far) :
Incoming (8):
Aiden Jimenez (Oregon State)
Rocco Peppi (Fresno State)
Landon Beidelschies (Ohio State)
Logan Maxwell (TCU)
Maximus Martin (Georgia State)
Carson Hansen (Milwaukee)
Charles Davalan (FGCU)
Kuhio Aloy (BYU)
Outgoing (2):
Jayson Jones
Hunter Grimes
