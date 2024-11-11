Calipari's Razorbacks are Missing One Important Ingredient
Worst thing I saw during Arkansas' 72-67 loss to No. 8 Baylor — besides the 0-for-9 start for the Razorbacks on 3-point shots —‚ was Jonas Aidoo limping slightly when he came out of the game.
Aidoo is the senior grad transfer from Tennessee. You may not know his name yet because he didn't play in either of the exhibition games and has made only token appearances in the season's first two games.
But he could be the key to how good Arkansas is this season, and how far they can go in the NCAA Tournament. Reason is, he provides something nobody else on the UA roster seemingly can: tough, aggressive, interior defense and rim protection.
The 6-foot-11 Aidoo was chosen first team All SEC (Associated Press) and second team (coaches) last season. He was also first team on the SEC All Defensive unit and ranked third in the league in blocked shots and fourth in rebounds.
Problem is, he's been battling a lower body injury and slowly getting healthier according to Arkansas coaches, who've been rather secretive about the ailment and Aidoo's progress.
"He’s certainly getting better," Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin said in a press conference Tuesday. "We’re excited about the possibility of him returning soon."
The next night, Aidoo played six ineffectual minutes in a 76-60 win against Lipscomb. On Saturday against Baylor, he entered the game three times, each for short periods and a total of 9 minutes, 12 seconds.
He missed his only shot, had one rebound and one turnover. Against Lipscomb, Aidoo had two points, three rebounds and two turnovers.
What can Arkansas fans expect if he ever gets healthy? Maybe the guy who could've stopped, or at least slowed down, Baylor behemoth Norchad Omier, who had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Arkansas had no answer for the burly forward who made 7 of 10 shots while dominating offensively at times.
Omier, the former Arkansas State player, transferred to Miami and led the Hurricanes in points, rebounds, field goal percentage, blocks and steals last season. He started 36 of 37 games in Miami's Final Four run the year before.
Omier powered his way through and around Arkansas big men in a difference-making performance at Dallas' American Airlines Center Saturday. He won't be the only strong big man to do that against 7-2 Zvonimir Ivišić and 6-10 Trevon Brazile, both decent shot blockers but not the physically strongest paint protectors.
So, yeah, besides better outside shooting, Aidoo is what the Hogs need most. Promising is what the Hogs did from beyond the 3-point line following that horrendous 0 for 9 start. They finished just 5 for 20 on treys but that means they hit 5 of their last 11, a stat any team will take.
Aidoo started all 36 games for Tennessee last season, and started nine of 35 the year before while being first off the bench 19 times. Last year, he averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks a game.
Don't forget he was on the All-Defensive team. Arkansas coach John Calipari would love for Aidoo to repeat those numbers — and especially provide that defensive presence.
First step is for Aidoo to get healthy. So, be patient, Hog fans. As Calipari has preached since he was hired, it'll take a while for his team to learn his system and execute. Mix in Aidoo and better outside shooting and this Arkansas team could fulfill most of your dreams.