REACTION: Calipari Cautioned Early Bumps in Road Possible
DALLAS, Texas — Arkansas can at least get the monkey off its back now that it won't have an undefeated regular season after a 72-67 loss in Dallas to No. 8 Baylor Bears. Despite tying the game on three occasions, the Razorbacks couldn't quite get over the hump to beat a top-10 opponent.
The Razorbacks' defensive scheme has some lingering issues which have bled over from exhibition play. Multiple players have issues remaining in front of penetration and sometimes get lost in rotation on the perimeter.
Baylor was able to get to the bucket seemingly at ease most of the night outscoring Arkansas 38-28 in the paint. That was an area of concern for Arkansas as it hasn't reacted well to ball screen drives in the lane but did improve on second chance point opportunities holding the Bears to 11 such points.
More of Same From Three
Calipari is dealing with a new philosophy to keep up with the times in college basketball which includes blending a team of transfers and true freshmen. While he is used to building a new roster the dynamics are different and it seems to be taking this group of Razorbacks to gain on-court chemistry to win big at this point.
That shouldn't be an indictment of this team since it does have talent and athleticism to outrun opponents in transition. Johnell Davis and D.J. Wagner have both shown an ability to knock down jumpers during their respective careers but haven't been able to do is hit three pointers consistently yet at Arkansas.
One promising statistic tonight was freshman Boogie Fland (3-of-5 from three) and Adou Thiero (2-of-4 from three) keeping Arkansas in the game with timely three point baskets. The rest of the team finished 0-of-11 but weren't all terrible looks either as most were good, open looks.
If Arkansas' dependable offensive options like Davis and Wagner can up their production from three it will only make the offense more lethal.
Calipari's Clock Doesn't Tick Most
Calipari cautioned fans not to get caught up whether the Razorbacks struggled early on or surprised early. He knew it could take some time, as it usually does with any new team, to create a culture and continue to build a solid foundation.
"So you could take some spills early and they be what you need at that point," Calipari said Oct. 1. "We may play better than we thought. But this is all about building a culture. The culture of what is expected and whatever that is, do more. What’s expected of you in this program? Well, you know what that is, but do more. Then what is unacceptable? That’s when you start building culture. Part of that culture is learning what not to do to lose. You want to lose a ballgame, do these things and you’re losing. So it’s both that and here’s what it takes to win."
In what is a microwave society with wins expected immediately, Calipari still needs his time to lead, teach and coach this team up. It may take time to get this Razorbacks squad up to standards, luckily a basketball schedule allows more than enough time to instruct a team on what not to do and instill a winning mentality.
"I’m excited that we’re starting, that we’re getting underway, that we’re piecing a team together, that we’ve begun to build the culture, but there’s always the ups and downs," Calipari said. "It normally takes my programs two or three years to really get stuff established the way you want it. You try to win as many as you can, you try to see what level each team is, but I’ve had to do it with new teams every year, wherever I’ve been. But I’m not the guy, ‘We’re going to do this.’ That isn’t who I am. This is, I’m a grinder, I get a team, we develop, conditioning, defense, team play, doing it together, being sustained, that effort and that’s what I’m looking forward to doing with this group.