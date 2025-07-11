Can Wagner become All-American candidate this season?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One player who deserves more credit for Arkansas' surprising run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament is D.J. Wagner.
Despite a 1-5 start in SEC play, Wagner became the Razorbacks steady, full-time point guard after true freshman Boogie Fland injured his thumb.
While already hampered with injuries across the roster, Wagner emerged as not just a leader, but the heart and soul of first-year coach John Calipari's team.
During the Razorbacks final 17 games, Arkansas went 10-7 with Wagner averaging 13 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal per game. He was consistent from the floor, making 45% of his attempts in that stretch.
While he was up and down from three throughout the season, he became streakier once the calendar flipped to March, hitting 31% of his attempts in the final seven games.
Heading into the 2025-2026 season, Wagner won't light up teams with his shooting abilities every night but as a steady leader much like last season.
"DJ’s way better as a player [now], and he was good last year," Calipari said. "Think about where he led us. He was good. Way better. He missed some shots. He's been making shots. He missed a couple today but no, it’s again, you talk about what are the pillars you live by?
"You’re going to be a great teammate. You’re going to have great habits, and you’re going to understand how the game is being played. I’m trying to make sure that everyone here is growing as a player, as a teammate and understanding winning matters. You want to help each other, win. The more you win, the more you’re going to help each other, and they will benefit."
Wagner is one of several second year transfers around the country who are expected to make a huge jump in production this season.
While his 96.3 offensive rating during SEC play, per KenPom, doesn't necessarily inspire anyone on paper, Wagner's smooth game is a reason he could be in contention for All-American honors this season.
The pedigree is there. His father, Dajuan Wagner, was a first-round NBA Draft pick, and his grandfather, Milt Wagner, was selected in the second round.
The Wagner family ties with Calipari' runs deep, a relationship that perfectly represents "La Familia."
Wagner's deep loyalty and trust in Calipari were major reasons he returned to the Razorbacks with a chance to be even better as a junior.
CBS Sports compiled a list of second-year transfers who are potential breakout stars, including Wagner. But, for that to happen he must improve in these two areas.
Arkansas can't accomplish its lofty 2025-26 goals without the former five-star guard elevating his offensive game.- Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports
Wagner has shot under 31% from downtown in back-to-back seasons. Will that change as he shifts into being an upperclassman? At some point, Wagner has to start being more of a consistent threat from 3-point range, but improving as a decision-maker might be most valuable to this Arkansas offense.
Over 20% of Wagner's 151 pick-and-roll possessions last year ended in a turnover. That turnover rate has to tick down.
Wagner is only a few tweaks away from averaging 15 points a night to go along with his rock-solid defense.
While most college basketball fans don't need a reminder, Calipari has developed several All-Americans and first round draft picks during his hall of fame career. His mentorship of Wagner is part of a legacy of multi-year guards who have gone on to successful NBA careers.
Knicks point guard Immanuel Quickley is one Calipari often references. During his time at Kentucky, Quickley grew from a role player into SEC Player of the Year in 2020.
Another elite college point guard Calipari developed now serves as an assistant on the Razorbacks’ staff: Tyler Ulis.
Despite his smaller frame, the 5-foot-10 guard didn’t start a game as a freshman, but went on to become an All-American and SEC Player of the Year before declaring for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season.