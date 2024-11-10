Commitment Primer: Hogs Favorite to Land 5-Star Guard?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For much of Arkansas coach John Calipari's career, he has prioritized some of the best high school seniors in the country. He will have an opportunity to land another top-10 prospect in the country with the pending commitment of 5-star guard Meleek Thomas Monday, Nov. 12.
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native has been on Calipari's radar since he was coach at Kentucky but has been a priority target since moving over to Arkansas in April. Thomas the No. 8 overall prospect, No. 1 among shooting guards and No. 2 player in Georgia as he plays his final prep season for Overtime Elite, according to 247 Composite Rankings.
He will choose between his hometown school Pitt, two-time defending national champions Uconn and Arkansas. The 6-foot-4, 180 pound guard plays on the EYBL circuit for New Heights Lightning NYC and averaged 20 points, six rebounds and three assists during the spring.
Since transferring from Lincoln Park in Pittsburgh to Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Thomas has quickly become one of the best scorers in the program. He is averaging over 25 points on 40% shooting including a 47% mark from three, 12 rebounds and three assists per game.
His game has an "old school" feel to it with the ability to score at all three levels offensively. He is creative with the ball in his hands and plays stellar defense. While at Lincoln Park in Midland Pennsylvania, he averaged over 19 points per game with eight rebounds, five assits and four steals last season.
Thomas made his long awaited visit to Arkansas Oct. 5 when the Razorbacks football team hosted a top-five Tennessee Volunteers team. The Hogs came away with a 19-14 victory and rushed the field in jubilation.
Arkansas has already gained the commitment of one of the best point guards in the nation for 2025 with Darius Acuff already in the fold. A potential addition of Thomas would bolster the Razorbacks as one of the the best freshman backcourts in the nation.