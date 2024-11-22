Davis Quietly Resetting Life Outside of Razorbacks' Spotlight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When former Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis made the call to take his talents to Stillwater, Oklahoma to play for Oklahoma State, it was written on these pages that if he's looking for a little peace and quiet, some time away from the drama and limelight, then he probably made the right move.
What he has found is a place where the pressure is off and the constant pressure cooker of social media and an entire fan base counting on him to lead their beloved team to a national championship is long gone. Instead, he has a home in a small town where there's little else to focus on other than basketball and stretching himself into a new pace of life.
There wasn't even the responsibility of attending conference media days. That responsibility fell to Cowboys teammates Robert Jennings, Bryace Thompson and Jamyron Keller.
Instead, Davis got to stay home and do whatever his mind led him to do. No cameras in his face, nor notifications on social media of people putting their two cents in on every single word he may have uttered or how his body language may have looked for a split second.
Still, when the Razorbacks rolled into town for a Week 2 football game, Davis couldn't resist showing up. And although he was heavily decked out in his new school colors, his trademark smile was a dead give away for Arkansas fans who happened to be in the area. And while many were bitter or angry on social media, in person and with a little time providing a much needed buffer, they were happy to see him and wish the former guard who once carried an entire state on his back against Kansas well with his new team.
But much of the quiet surrounding Davis and his limited time at Oklahoma State is his own doing. While at Arkansas, it wasn't uncommon for him to log close to 40 minutes. However, in Stillwater, that number has been roughly half that at 23 minutes per game as he adjusts to the new environment.
There was a fleeting moment in an 89-76 win over Green Bay where Davis looked a little like his old self. He put up 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting with a pair of rebounds and a couple of steals in his official debut.
Davis started the following game against St. Thomas and got his longest playing time of the season at 24 minutes. However, the flash he displayed in the opener was nowhere to be found.
He hit the floor cold, shooting 0-of-6 on the night with his lone point coming on a free throw. Other than a lone rebound, he didn't manage to dent the stat sheet.
However, Davis didn't get down. Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz helped by keeping confidence in Davis as a starter and had his faith rewarded.
Davis finished 3-of-5 from the field for seven points in 22 minutes, while also managing four rebounds, an assist and a block. A fast break lay-up by the former Hog off an assist by Arturo Dean with 4:23 to give the Cowboys an 80-62 lead proved important as it turned out to be the last field goal Oklahoma State would make while struggling to hold onto an 85-78 victory.
Davis then followed that with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting, including a pair of threes, two assists, three rebounds and a steal in only 19 minutes of play despite starting. It's definitely a change of pace from his time at Arkansas.
He will probably stay out of sight, out of mind for Razorbacks fans. While the two teams tend to find one another somehow, some way, they will not face off this season unless it's in the NCAA Tournament.
That doesn't mean Arkansas fans won't check in on him. If Davis is still healthy when Oklahoma State travels to Allen Fieldhouse to take on Kansas, it's likely he will have plenty of former fans tuning in hoping to see another classic "Devo" performance.
Until then, life will continue to be pretty quiet for Davis as he further adjusts to the slow pace of Stillwater. It may only be 185 miles from Fayetteville, but it's a life that's an entire universe from the insanity that came with riding the Muss Bus as a Razorback, which is exactly what was needed.