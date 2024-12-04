Fland Bounce Back Game at Miami Sign of Things to Come?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — If there was any team in the country in need of a victory Tuesday it was Arkansas. The Razorbacks had lost to its two Power Four opponents, Baylor and Illinois, before winning on the road at Miami 76-73.
It wasn't a pretty game as Arkansas found itself down by nine early in the second half and trailed for all but the final 1:47. This can all be attributed to freshman point guard Boogie Fland who scored the game's final seven points to win a meaningful non-conference game.
Fland finished with 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, 4-of-9 from three, six assists and only two turnovers in his first true collegiate road game. He has been a consistent scoring threat for the Razorbacks this season, but was held in check by Illinois Thanksgiving Day to a season-low eight points on 2-of-12 from three floor and one assists.
Whether it was a lack of pure touch or an off night, Arkansas desperately needs its 5-star McDonald's All-American to play up to his potential each night, showing himself to be quite worthy of his high school evaluation. Fland answered the call at each big moment against Miami in the second half and appears to be battle tested for games ahead.
"But, Boogie [Fland], watching how we were playing in the first half, I just told him, 'I’m going to have to put the ball in your hands and you’re going to have to make plays', because he’s capable of doing it," Calipari said after the win.
Some players have that clutch gene that can carry over no matter what level of ball they play. It's a sign of good coaching and edification of a roster when players like Fland and even Johnell Davis aren't playing up to expectation, but are able to turn it on at with ease.
The Hurricanes have now lost five consecutive games since starting 3-0 while Arkansas improves to 6-2 on the year following its loss to Illinois. The Razorbacks will have a tune-up game against UTSA Dec. 7 before traveling to New York City to play Michigan in Madison Square Garden Dec. 10.