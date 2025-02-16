Razorbacks Own Worst Enemy in Frustrating Loss at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A top-10 team usually does not need any favors from its opponent to win at home, but that did not stop Arkansas from providing plenty for Texas A&M to work with in Saturday's 69-61 loss at Reed Arena.
While Arkansas has been far from efficient most of the season form a shooting standpoint, the Razorbacks have been mostly reliable when it comes to valuing the basketball.
Entering play, Arkansas was averaging fewer than 11 turnovers per contest. For added context, the Razorbacks had only reached that number once — in a high-possession game with Alabama — since losing point guard Boogie Fland following the Missouri game on Jan. 18.
To call Saturday's 17-turnover showing at College Station uncharacteristic would be selling it short.
"We had 17 turnovers," coach John Calipari said. "We had guys play 30 minutes. You thing they're afraid of making a mistake? That doesn't work anymore.
"Seventeen turnovers from a team that averages 11? We did a lot of this to ourselves."
To Calipari's point, it would be one thing if the Aggies were dialing up the pressure, trapping and forcing miscues — which was part of the equation to their credit — but Arkansas was its own worst enemy with countless unforced errors, careless mistakes and a lack of urgency throughout.
Perhaps none stood out more than early in the second half when D.J. Wagner made an innocent pass to the wing to Adou Thiero, who was looking at the bench rather than the floor. The end result: A turnover and an alley-oop flush that represented two of Texas A&M's 22 points off turnovers.
"Some were more like, what did you just do," coach John Calipari said. "And we haven't done that all year. Give credit to A&M, they played and pressured and did stuff to make us turn it over."
Starting guards D.J. Wagner and Johnell Davis, leading-scorer Adou Thiero and backup point guard Billy Richmond combined for 14 turnovers and just nine made field goals. Each of them finished with more turnovers than made baskets.
That is not exactly a recipe for success on the road in the SEC...
"You’ve got to bring it or I’ve got to figure out who else to play," Calipari said. "But I’ll say this again, I love coaching this team and I’ve got to figure s..t out, excuse my French. Hold them accountable yet keep picking them up."
Winning at Texas A&M was never really part of the equation for Arkansas to earn an NCAA Tournament berth, but it would have done wonders for getting the Razorbacks firmly off the bubble.
The reality of a golden opportunity missed makes the self-inflicted wounds sting a little extra.
"We can say what we want, like I wanted to make sure they weren't happy," Calipari said. "‘We're going to be okay.’ No, if we won that game, we're in the tournament.
"So it's not okay to say we'll be all right. Now you're going to have to go get somebody else."
Arkansas' first shot at "somebody else" comes Wednesday night when it hits the road for a date with No. 1 Auburn at Neville Arena. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. on ESPN.