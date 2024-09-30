Hogs' Calipari announces "Tip-Off Tour" around Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach John Calipari promised that he was going to make an effort to reach out to his new home state after being at Kentucky for 15 years.
"I can’t wait to go around the state and meet people," Calipari said at his introductory press conference. "[I want to] be in situations where they’re going to say, 'he’s a regular guy,' I hope. I don’t think I’m this magician. People look at me different than I look at myself."
The Razorbacks just announced a two-day tour that features meet and greet opportunities and Q&A sessions with select coaches and players. The event will kick off in Hot Springs 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and conclude the following day in Pine Bluff, with the second event starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 13.
"It is great for our players to experience different parts of Arkansas to learn the history and makeup of this great state," Calipari said in a press release." "These trips additionally give fans that cannot travel to Fayetteville easily a better connection to our program. We know what the Razorbacks mean to the people of the state of Arkansas."
Tickets for the Hot Springs event can be found here and for the Pine Bluff event here. Pricing starts at $30 for both events.
The team is now less than a month away from its first intersquad exhibition for charity against the Kansas Jayhawks Oct, 25 inside Bud Walton Arena. A TV network and start time have not been announced.