Hogs 'Cinch' NCAA Tourney Bid by Beating No. 15 Missouri
John Calipari should check his mailbox Monday afternoon. Or keep a close eye on his inbox. Either way, great news is on the way.
Arkansas' coach won't say it and his players can't afford to think it but the Razorbacks earned an invitation to the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.
They did it with a determined, come-from-behind 92-85 win over the nation's No. 15 team, the previously red-hot Missouri Tigers.
The Razorbacks trailed by seven at intermission but stunned Mizzou with a 16-4 run beginning midway in the second half. The spurt spanned just 4:17 and gave the Hogs an 11-point lead with 6:08 to play. Missouri never a got closer than five the rest of the way.
As Calipari and his players were leaving the court to appreciative cheers from the enthusiastic sellout crowd, that invite to the Big Dance was being written.
Had Missouri won, Arkansas' season would've been on life support. The Razorbacks would be making plans for spring break. And Calipari's first season at Arkansas would be a total bust, a deep disappointment, a complete failure.
They would've had to win all four remaining games and beat a couple more in the SEC Tournament to get an NCAA invite. And they would've lost that signature win over Mizzou, a truly good and balanced team.
An Arkansas winning streak of any magnitude seems unlikely since the Hogs haven't won more than two straight in the SEC. Longest streak of the season is only six victories, starting with that big win over No. 12 Michigan.
Instead, Razorback players and coaches now hope to win at least three more -- and show well in the league tournament -- so they'll be rewarded with maybe an eight or nine seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Then, the plan will be to peak while shocking hoops fans and experts everywhere by winning a couple games and reaching the Sweet 16.
Stranger things have happened for unheralded programs or late-blooming teams who make an unexpected run in the tournament. Calipari has to be saying about now, "Why not us?!"
ESPN's Joe Lunardi had the Hogs as one of the "Last Four In" for his 68-team NCAA bracket. ESPN Analytics predicted Arkansas' chance of making the tourney rose 11 points to 42%.
I say Arkansas' odds of taking part in March Madness are far higher. As Calipari said after Wednesday's competitive loss at Auburn, it's all in the hands of his Hogs, not the Selection Committee.
So, to get that official invite on Selection Sunday three weeks from today, Arkansas must actually finish the deal by winning the games they should.
After watching their grit and determination the last few weeks -- including tight games with No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 4 Alabama and No. 1 Auburn -- I have no doubt the Hogs will take care of business.
They'll topple Texas and Mississippi State in Bud Walton Arena and win at South Carolina. It'll be tough to escape Vanderbilt's lair but that would give the Hogs an 8-10 record, far good enough in the historically good SEC to get a bid.
None of this is a cakewalk, mind you. Games are won on the court. Another bubble team, Texas, was reminded of that Saturday as the Longhorns were routed on the road by an 0-13 South Carolina squad.
The Gamecocks led by 18 at halftime in their gym against a struggling 'Horns team that has now lost four of five beginning with the Hogs' 78-70 win in Austin.
Still, even if Arkansas splits their last four to finish 7-11 in the SEC, the Hogs will be hard to ignore by the Selection Committee or any team they'll play.
Mizzou had won three straight SEC games by more than 10 points. That included a 24-point home win over bubble team Oklahoma, a 13-point road victory over another bubbler, Georgia, and an incredibly satisfying 12-point beatdown of No. 4 Alabama.
None of that mattered to Arkansas, a desperate team with a razor-thin margin of error and its proverbial back to the wall when it came to earning a post-season bid.
Slowing Missouri isn't easy but the Hogs managed in the second half by outscoring the Tigers 51-37. They held the duo of post Mark Mitchell and super sub sharpshooter Caleb Grill to a combined 30 points. They had 56 Wednesday to lead the win over Alabama.
The Hogs 20 points from Zvonimir Ivisic, who regained his confidence after going scoreless in the loss at Auburn Wednesday. Nelly Davis added 18, J.D. Wagner 17, Karter Knox 14 and Adou Thiero 11.
Nobody associated with the Arkansas program prefers to be assigned to one of the play-in games in Dayton, Ohio, but that's exactly what Lunardi predicted for them. It's for the last four selected.
Calipari would take it, just for the chance to dance. But now his Hogs have bigger ideas, starting with trouncing Texas on Wednesday.