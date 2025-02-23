Hogs Draw Inspiration From Emotional 1990 Final Four Team
Todd Day didn't swish any 3-pointers or throw down a tomahawk dunk. Darrell Hawkins didn't show off one of his smooth drives through the defense to score at the rim.
Those Razorbacks from the 1990 team left those opportunities for current Arkansas players. But Hawkins and Day did talk to the Hogs before Saturday night's game against Missouri.
"Big shout out to the 90s team," said Johnell "Nelly" Davis, who had 18 points, four assists and four steals to help lead the Hogs past No. 15 Missouri, 92-85.
Arkansas coach John Calipari said he was impressed by the 1990 players he saw at dinner Friday night and invited them to his team's shootaround Saturday morning.
"Most of them came," said Calipari, who noted that Dawkins decided he'd address the current Hogs all on his own. Calipari said Dawkins "went nuts. I listened and I said, 'Great job.'
"Then Todd Day was in there and then after the game they came in the locker room and I said, “Hawk, I need you here Wednesday, at shootaround. Do the same thing and get these guys going.'”
More than providing inspiration, Coach Cal said his kids wanted the night to be a total success, which included not letting down those who came before them.
Coach Nolan Richardson's 1990 Razorbacks boasted a record of 30-5 and won the Southwest Conference with a 14-2 mark. They reached the Final Four in Denver before losing 97-83 to Duke.
That team snapped Arkansas' 12-year drought between national semifinal games. The previous trip was in 1978 when Eddie Sutton and the famed "Triplets" of Ron Brewer, Marvin Delph and Sidney Moncrief lost to Kentucky in the national semis.
The '90 team was led by Day, the 6-foot-8 perimeter player who is Arkansas' career scoring leader, point guard Lee Mayberry, forward Lenzie Howell and center Oliver Miller.
Like any team that achieves a great amount of success, there is a bond that forms between players, and with coaches and other team personnel. Calipari said he witnessed that bond at the Friday dinner.
"They shed tears, and they hugged each other, and (said), 'I love you," Calipari said during Saturday's post-game press conference. "I told (our) team, 'Understand that’s how you’re going to be 35 years from now with (our) team. The same way."
Coach Cal always appreciates those who came before him and said he spoke to UA Athletics Director Hunter Yurachek about honoring previous players and coaches.
"I said, 'We gotta start retiring some of these numbers," Calipari said. "Because this program is not about me and the coaches.
"Even though we’ve done what we’re supposed to do, we haven’t made a basket. This program is about these players and that’s when you put numbers in the stands or in the rafters. So that’s the next phase of this, just keep honoring the teams and what they’ve done."
Calipari said he's got a bust in his office that honors Arkansas' two most successful coaches.
"I've got a bust going in my office of Coach Richardson and Coach Sutton," he said. "Nice bust that they’re going to be in there. I’m on their shoulders. These players are on all these players' shoulders.
"So it was great to see, and great that they’re honored. I appreciate the university and the athletic department and Hunter doing what they did.