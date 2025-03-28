Hogs Created March Madness for 2025 But End in Heartache
SAN FRANCISCO — Arkansas and John Calipari stunned everyone for the third time in eight days while epitomizing what March Madness is all about: Underdogs upsetting higher seeds and busting brackets.
First, the 10th-seeded Razorbacks beat the Kansas Jayhawks, seventh seed in the West Region, and topped that by eliminating the No. 2 seed St. John's Red Storm.
On Thursday, Arkansas played even better and dominated No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders. But only for 35 minutes.
What happened in the final 4:20 of regulation will haunt the Hogs forever — a 13-point lead blown almost as fast as they could've said, "We can beat Florida, too."
Alas, we'll never know. While people everywhere were updating their brackets and advancing Arkansas into the Elite Eight, the Hogs suddenly reverted to the team that started 0-5 in the SEC.
They became the guys who took ill-advised shots, couldn't get the loose balls or rebounds and couldn't close out the victory. As their mojo faded, the Red Raiders gained confidence.
Tech tied it on a Darrion Williams three-pointer with 9.7 seconds left to force overtime and he scored the deciding bucket in overtime with 7.3 seconds on the clock.
Texas Tech's 85-83 victory was a triumph of willpower, the same quality Arkansas displayed while winning its first two NCAA Tournament games.
Tech's comeback was the second largest ever in the Sweet 16. Despite the late rally, Arkansas still could've, still should've, won.
When Karter Knox buried his fourth three-pointer without a miss to barely beat the shot clock, Arkansas led 72-66 with 90 seconds left.
Johnell Davis, who played his best game of the season with 30 points, grabbed the rebound when Tech missed on its next possession, but failed to protect the ball and Tech forced a jump ball, kept control and hit a trey with 1:10 left.
Arkansas' Jonas Aidoo, a star in the NCAA Tournament, missed the front end of a one-and-one with 28.1 left.
Still, they had a shot to win in regulation. They had a shot to tie and force a second overtime. Each time, Tech's defense forced D.J. Wagner to take a low-percentage shot that wasn't close.
Calipari, Arkansas' first-year coach, had never lost in 35 games when his team enjoyed at least a six-point halftime lead.
Arkansas led for 38 minutes, 40 seconds and Texas Tech for only 3 minutes, 20 seconds. The Hogs were up 16 with less than 10 minutes to play.
But it's the Red Raiders and coach Grant McCasland who will play Saturday against the top seed in the West, the red-hot Florida Gators.
Florida reached the Elite Eight by drubbing the 4 seed Maryland in the second half to win 87-71.
Arkansas players are devastated today, knowing they had another landmark victory in hand but frittered away the chance for a rematch with the Gators.
This is a loss the Hogs will never forget. Players and coaches remember the ones they should've won, the big ones that got away. Chalk that up to competitive nature.
Yes, the Razorbacks will always be thrilled with how they overcame incredible adversity this season, but came together and fought to advance to the Sweet 16.
And yes, they'll remember with great satisfaction how spectacularly they played and nearly eliminated Texas Tech.
Everyone but the Red Raiders, thought it was over. Florida coaches were already studying tape of their first game against the Hogs, a 71-63 road victory in Bud Walton Arena.
But that was way back on Jan. 11, Arkansas' third SEC game. These Hogs were different, a confident team with size all over the court, enough scorers to stretch and frustrate defenses, and ability to beat anyone.
Amazingly, the Razorbacks looked capable of reaching the Final Four. But only for 38 minutes as Calipari's Sweet 16 record dropped to 12-4.
For Arkansas players, coaches and fans, it's best to remember the late-season surge that resulted in an invitation to the Big Dance and two satisfying victories.
But what the Razorbacks will tell their grandkids someday is how they played dominated Texas Tech and were the poster child for March Madness in 2025. Sadly, they'll quietly remember how it ended in heartache.