Hogs Recent Portal Activity Shows Calipari's Gameplan
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There is at least one trend to come out of Arkansas' pursuit of the transfer portal worth paying attention to.
It appears Razorbacks coach John Calipari is targeting wings capable of scoring and more physicality in the post, according to who the coaching staff has reportedly contacted to this point.
Toward the end of the season, Arkansas' offense became more consistent averaging 80 points, 54% from the field and attacked the paint with high ball screens which led to more free throw attempts.
Keyshawn Hall, Central Florida
The Razorbacks were in on Hall very early last offseason while Eric Musselman was still actively recruiting the portal.
After beginning his career at UNLV (2022-23), George Mason (2023-24) and UCF this season, the 6-foot-7, 250 pound stretch forward would be a great fit for team's with tournament aspirations.
Hall averaged a career-high 34 minutes per game last season and averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. His shooting volume also continued to rise while maintaining a respectable 43% from the floor on 13 attempts per game.
He's a willing three point shooter with a 37% mark over his three seasons on 262 tries. Through his gradual rise from Mountain West to Colonial Athletic and finishing this year in the Big 12, Hall's game has proven to be transcendent with 16 games of 20+ points for the Knights.
The rising senior's best performances came on the road against conference foes including 40 points, seven rebounds and six assists at Arizona State.
He also scored 34 points at both Kansas and Oklahoma State during a three week span in conference play which he averaged 25 points and seven boards per game while shooting 49% from deep.
Should Adou Thiero enter the NBA Draft, Hall would be a solid option for a replacement due to his size and ability to absorb contact near the rim.
He may not be near as explosive as most combo forwards but makes up for that with his effort and underrated athleticism in the paint where 50% of his field goal attempts come from.
Hall's a crafty lefty with a smooth release and thrives from the left wing where he made 43% of his attempts at UCF this season. While he is known as a scorer, he distributed three or more assists in 14 games while recording at least two in 24-of-33 games.
In need of a true three level threat to go along with a potential return of Karter Knox and pair of 5-star freshmen guards Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, Arkansas is looking to have a more consistent offensive threat.
With the NCAA allowing two extra scholarship roster slots, Calipari would benefit from adding as many scoring threats on the court as possible to prevent long scoring spells.
The rising senior has completed a Zoom meeting with Kansas and will plans to visit with Auburn and Kentucky in the coming days, according to multiple reports.
Tyrone Riley IV, San Francisco
A second generation Don, Riley was a 4-star small forward, No. 129 overall prospect in his class of 2024 and decided to pursue a chance to play for his father's alma mater.
The 6-6, 180 pound freshman can play multiple positions in the backcourt shooting 50% of his attempts from the floor, 32% from three and 74% at the free throw line.
Other notable teams that have contacted Riley are Kansas State, Texas Tech, Michigan, Florida, Texas A&M, Creighton, USC, UCLA, Arizona, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas.
Besides being a quality shooter, he attacks the boards finishing the season with six rebounds per game along with one assist and one steal.
Calipari has a rich history of taking athletic forwards and developing them into NBA prospects and that should be no different with Riley's upside.
He scores a lot of his points in transition, in the halfcourt off ball screens rolling to the basket or running the baseline.
As a lefty, he takes a solid amount of his three point shots from the left wing where he makes 43% of his attempts. Riley is a dependable spot-up shooter where 29% of his shooting usage comes from.
Nick Pringle, South Carolina
After starting his career at Wofford during the 2021-22 season, Pringle opted to go the JUCO route at Dodge City and flourished into the No. 1 power forward in the country.
He ended up signing with Alabama but didn't quite live up to his recruiting hype until the final nine games of the 2023-24 regular season by averaging 11 points and seven rebounds.
Pringle led the Crimson Tide that season with a 62.3 field goal percentage (86-of-138) and 40 dunks.
His finest performance came in the Elite Eight against Clemson when he recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to seal Alabama's first Final Four appearance in school history.
He decided to transfer after two seasons under Nate Oats and landed at South Carolina as the No. 123 overall player in the portal.
After an up and down season, Pringle finally hit a stretch towards the end of the regular season with impressive performances against Arkansas (18 points, nine rebounds), Tennessee (16 points, 14 rebounds).
A potential move to Arkansas could heavily benefit Pringle as the Razorbacks' Kenny Payne has worked with several skilled big men at the college ranks.
Just this season, Payne developed stretch forward Trevon Brazile and center Jonas Aidoo into double-double machines just in time for the NCAA Tournament.