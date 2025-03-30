Power from Transfers Giving Razorbacks Offense Big Boost This Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas first baseman Cam Kozeal and outfielder Logan Maxwell combined for eight homers in roughly 45 games last season for their previous schools, Vanderbilt and TCU respectively.
Dawning the colors of Razorback Red, the two have have combined for 12 homers in the team's first 28 games, including four in the first two games against Vanderbilt.
The Razorbacks now have 62 homers as a team, fourth in the nation behind just Tennessee, Georgia and East Tennessee State. The Hogs hit just 87 in 60 games last year as the offense struggled to find its footing in SEC play.
The Aloy brothers, Kuhio and Wehiwa, along with Brent Iredale rose to the challenge of being the bonafide sluggers, combining for 27 homers. All already had a track record of being a power bat before this season, but it's the emergence of players like Kozeal and Maxwell that allows Arkansas to cement its status as one of the most feared lineups in the SEC.
"He had power all along," coach Dave Van Horn said after Kozeal's first multi-homer game Friday. He hits balls out of the park when he wants to in batting practice. But it's not all we do is swing for the fence in BP. He's got power. Have you ever shook his hand or maybe felt his biceps? They're pretty big."
Maxwell's additional power is a direct result of increased strength that he gained in the offseason once he got to Arkansas. TCU's 2024 roster has Maxwell listed at 185 pounds, while Arkansas lists him at 195.
"He worked hard in the weight room," Van Horn said March 3. "He’s probably put on at least 12-15 pounds and it’s not bad weight, it’s strength. He’s older. Sometimes that strength comes when you get a little older and he’s just experienced."
The increase in power has unsurprisingly led to more runs for the Hogs in conference play. Arkansas failed to score 10 runs last year until the 22nd conference game, a feat that they've already accomplished this year five times in eight games.
Arkansas looks to continue the offensive outburst and sweep No.14 Vanderbilt for the first time in 20 years. Van Horn only has one has one sweep against the Commodores in 14 regular-season series with the Razorbacks. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday and will be streamed on SEC+.