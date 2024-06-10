We Should Have Learned by Now Not to Anoint Anybody, Even with Calipari
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's interesting to note fans' reaction to the news Trevon Brazile is back on the Arkansas Razorbacks' roster after taking his name out of consideration for the NBA Draft. While it gives Hogs' coach John Calipari nine players on scholarship, having the talent is just half of the equation. When they play will be just as important.
As Calipari finally got hold the first team meeting with players Saturday before they can get in to start shooting, he's still looking for players to add in what has been a mad scramble to fill out the roster.
Take note of the last couple of items on initial impressions of this team and it applies what Brazile might need to work on the most. He needs to get quit getting shoved all over lane and get tougher mentally. With all the drama around last season's disappointment for the Razorbacks, Brazile was at the heart of a lot of those discussions.
How much was true and how much was fiction won't be known for awhile — if ever. The hope is with more talent around him that has experience, especially down low. We've seen his talent and we know he can shoot, but nearly every outside shooter sees a dropoff wjhen something is going on and messing with it for whatever reason. Maybe all of this resolves that.
Don't discount Calipari. He's probably dealt with all of this before at every level. Where the situation with the Hogs stacks up remains to be seen. One little thing, though, pops into memory from his years at Kentucky, Memphis and UMass — he's usually been pretty honest, but he has no idea about this team yet. He nees more than a team meeting and watching some summer practices to get a good read on that.
There aren't many breaks what usually ends up being a long SEC schedule with a lot of physical game. It requires physical strength, but just as critical is the part above the shoulders. Calipari knows that as well. It also creates enough questions making predictions in June might be a few months too early.
HOGS FEED:
• 'Long John" Daly showed his true inner self at Paradise Valley
• Calipari can teach Razorbacks' fans a lesson from tenure at Kentucky
• Razorback legend's story will take over Hollywood
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook