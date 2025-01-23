Big Z Big Key to Arkansas' Chances for SEC Success
At his best, Zvonimir Ivisic can be a game-changer. That's exactly what a depleted Arkansas team needs now from the 7-foot-2 Croatian.
Big Z, as he's called by coaches and teammates, showed in the Razorbacks' last outing that he might be ready to blossom into a prominent player as Arkansas concludes the opening third of its 18-game SEC schedule tonight against Georgia.
Ivisic recorded the first double-double of his collegiate career in the Hogs' 83-65 loss at Missouri on Saturday. In a career-high 30 minutes, he notched team bests of 14 points, 10 rebounds and two steals while tying Adou Thiero with three blocked shots. He also had an assist, no turnovers and altered several more Mizzou shots.
Big Z made 6-of-9 shots and hit 2-of-5 from 3-point land. He is the Hogs' runaway leader in 3-point shooting at 42% (23-of-54).
The Hogs could use a lot more games like that from the slender sophomore, whose twin brother plays for Illinois. Ivisic only played in 15 games at Kentucky last season while gaining NCAA eligibility. When Kentucky coach John Calipari took the Arkansas job, Big Z followed.
Calipari praised him following the Missouri game for excelling in several areas. It was a welcome sight since Ivisic hadn't scored in the three previous games and hadn't been a consistent contributor since hurting an ankle before the win at Miami on Dec. 3.
In Thursday's press conference to preview the Georgia game, Arkansas associate head coach Chin Coleman said what the team needs most from Ivisic is "just consistency." Like Calipari, he was thrilled to see the big man excel against Missouri, even in a losing situation.
"Z and I have a really close relationship, and I was so happy for him," said Coleman, who was an assistant at Kentucky the last three seasons. "I talked to him later on that night after the game, and I spoke about how proud of him I am to have some stick-to-it-ness. When not having it going, not playing that much, you can easily put yourself in the tank and never get out of it."
He then expressed satisfaction and admiration for "Z to be prepared and be ready when his number was called." Now, Coleman wants the absolute best Ivisic can offer every time he steps on the court.
If that happens, it won't make up for the loss of freshman point guard Boogie Fland to a hand injury for the rest of the season, but it'll provide the Hogs with more rim protection and a tough-to-defend scorer in the paint and from deep.
"We’ve seen (Ivisic) show signs and have moments, and have some times where he’s able to play phenomenal, but we need to see him be more consistent," Coleman said. "Our team needs Z, and he brings such a different dynamic to the game. The shot blocking. The ability to shoot the ball. We need for Z to be Z, so we’re going to ask that he shows some level of consistency for us from here on out."
He could play a big role against Georgia and 6-foot-11 freshman star Asa Newell, who leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.3 per game) and rebounding (6.8) while shooting 57%, third in the SEC. Georgia also plays 6-foot-11, 260-pound "Somto" Cyril and 6-8, 250-pound R.J. Godfrey.
"The way they play, they keep two bigs close to the basket, so when the shot goes up, they kinda early wedge a little bit to start their offensive rebounding attempt early," Coleman said. "We got to do a good job rebounding and meeting the collision.
"It’s a collision game. We’ve got to make those collisions and stick on those block outs, and we’ve got to come up with those basketballs, and that’s the winning stuff I’m talking about. We’ve had opportunities where we get stops, and when the shot goes up, guys get second-chance shots. We need to clean that up."
Big Z, who weighs just 220 pounds, won't likely guard Newell, so he'll be largely responsible for off-side help defense at the rim and in keeping the heavier Cyril and Godfrey off the glass. If he can grab double-figure boards again, the Hogs should have a chance to break their winless drought in the SEC.
Tonight's game between the Hogs (11-6, 0-5) and the Dawgs (14-4, 2-3) tips off at 8 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. It'll be televised on the SEC Network.