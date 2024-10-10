Razorbacks Announce Full Non-Conference Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Up until now, fans had to piecemeal the rest of the Arkansas schedule together game-by-game. Now the picture comes into full focus, the Razorbacks announced Thursday via a press release.
The Razorbacks non-conference slate features 13 games, eight of which will be played inside Bud Walton Arena, featuring the new "Slobbering Hog" logo at center court. The Hogs will also play three neutral site games that were previously announced in three different states, Baylor in Dallas Nov. 9, Illinois in Kansas City, Mo. Nov. 28 and Michigan in New York City Dec. 10.
The Hogs will also continue its yearly tradition of playing a game inside Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, taking on UCA Dec. 14.
Arkansas will only face one true road game against Miami Dec.3 as part of the second ACC-SEC Challenge. That event provided one of the only highlights of the 2023-24 season when Arkansas knocked off Duke at home 80-75.
Opening tipoff for the 2024-25 season is now less than a month away. The Razorbacks will play their first game that counts for the standings against Lipscomb Nov. 6. The two teams played last year in North Little Rock, with the Hogs winning 69-66 after nearly letting a 20-point lead slip away in the second half.
Arkansas Communications contributed to this story