Deja Vu Strikes for Tennessee Against Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Tennessee Volunteers might want to avoid Fayetteville. No.6 Arkansas followed in the footsteps of the football team by taking down the Volunteers 5-0 at Razorback Field Thursday.
"We just came in super motivated," sophomore midfielder Kennedy Ball said. "We're not a team that likes to lose, so that score definitely showed our mentality and just how determined we were."
For most of the first half, it was a sense of deja vu, Arkansas jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, just like it had in the football game. A pair of goals from freshman forward Anaiyah Robinson within a span of 20 seconds, including a tight angle shot right into the bottom left corner of the net.
It also gave her the team lead in goals for the season with nine. After being shutout on the road against Mississippi State and suffering its first loss of the season, the offense sprung back to life, out-shooting the Volunteers 8-5 in the first half.
Tennessee, despite being unranked, is no slouch. The Vols hadn't lost a game since the season opener opener against Indiana Aug. 15.
"I thought we had more people step up," Arkansas coach Colby Hale said. "We're going to train hard. We have to get better in all aspects. Overall, winning is hard."
The offensive versatility of the team remained on full display. Midfielder Ainsley Erzen became the 19th Razorback to score this season and applied the coup de grâce.
Arkansas is in a tight battle in the SEC standings as the regular season winds down. The Razorbacks remain three points behind Mississippi State after losing its head-to-head game with the Bulldogs. Mississippi State also won Thursday, defeating Georgia 2-1.
Arkansas will play Oklahoma as a conference opponent for the first time in Norman. It can be seen at 2 p.m. Sunday on SEC Network+.