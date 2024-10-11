Can Singleton Lead Razorbacks to Another Game-Winning Drive?
Most popular guy on a lot of football teams is often the backup quarterback. That'll be at colleges or NFL franchises without a star passer, leading fans to want the next guy in line to get a shot.
I doubt most Arkansas fans are clamoring for redshirt freshman Malachi Singleton to take over for redshirt junior Taylen Green, who is slowly evolving into an efficient QB and team leader.
But Singleton might have to take the reins of the offense in Arkansas' next outing, a rivalry game against the Bayou Bengals of LSU.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Razorback Stadium with ESPN televising. A sellout crowd can't win the game but another rowdy performance by the folks in the stands could help their heroes hold off the No. 13 Tigers, who are a 9.5-point favorite.
If Green is able to play, that spread will shrink. If Singleton is advertised as the starter, it might even grow. But that doesn't faze the Hogs, who have expressed confidence in their backup signal caller.
UA defensive lineman Eric Gregory wasn't surprised Singleton led the Hogs' game-winning drive in the final minutes to upset then-No. 4 Tennessee 19-14 last Saturday. He said the Hogs are accustomed to seeing Singleton's ability to make plays and have faith in his skills and poise.
"It starts in practice. Gaining that trust really starts in practice," Gregory said. "We’ve seen him ball out in practice against the ones (first-team defense). We have faith in all our guys, man. Especially Malachi. We’ve seen it in practice. We’ve seen he can make plays with both his arms and his feet. I mean, we have the most respect and trust in him."
Singleton had one thing on his mind when the Hogs got the football with 3:20 remaining and the Vols clinging to a one-point lead.
"It's just to go win the game," he said. "Score. We were down one point. The offense believed in me. I believe in the offense. Our motto is to score every time we get the ball, so every time we get the ball, the whole offense is thinking we're going to score. All the coaches are thinking we're going to score, so that was just our mindset. Go score."
The Hogs' leading receiver, Andrew Armstrong, expressed confidence in both UA quarterbacks.
"It all starts with practice," he said, echoing Gregory. "Both of them, Taylen and Malachi, practice as hard as they can every day. They go out and talk to us. They tell us what they see, and a lot of times it won't resonate with people, but it resonates with me.
"When Mali [Malachi] came in, I had all the confidence in the world in him. I feel like he was going to go out there – like he said our motto is to win, to go score every drive. I feel like when he got in, he was going to continue to try and score every time."
Hogs head coach Sam Pittman wasn't surprised Singleton helped lead the game-winning drive and praised the call and execution when the young QB kick-started the 59-yard march with a 13-yard screen pass to receiver Isaiah Sategna.
Pittman gave credit to Singleton and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, partly for the work they put in each day at practice. The head Hog said Singleton was prepared like everyone should be when their number is called.
"(Singleton) gets the same amount of (practice) reps. He just doesn’t have the experience," Pittman said. "Bobby and I had great confidence when he went into the game. I didn’t pull him aside. I’m sure Bobby just coached him up like he does every day at practice and said, ‘Hey, let’s go.’ I don’t think it was one of those ‘We believe in you’ things. It’s just, ‘Alright bro, it’s your time. Let’s go get it.’ And he did."
The bubble screen to Sategna was a safe, high percentage call when the Hogs got the ball back at their own 41 with 3:20 remaining and Tennessee leading 14-13. It was also effective.
"Coach Petrino is a great mind and he knows what he had (to do)," Pittman said. "So he went to a little bit shorter passes for Malachi, you know what I mean? And screens that he can get the ball out of his hand, and Malachi performed well doing that."
It helped Singleton settle down a bit and gave the entire offensive unit a boost.
"My emotions were definitely running high," Singleton said. "Just to get a quick screen to get me settled in, something quick just to get everybody calm, get a first down and move the sticks, I think it settled down everybody. The whole offense kept rolling throughout the whole drive."
After the screen, true freshman fullback Braylen Russell all but put the game on ice with consecutive runs of 24 and 11 yards as the offensive line opened nice holes. Russell, though, also did a lot on his own. The burly 6-1, 253-pounder from Benton displayed good vision and cutting ability to go with a dancer's feet and a bruising approach that leveled one Tennessee defender.
Singleton capped the drive with the game-winning score from 11 yards out. The Vols' defense admittedly allowed him to score in order to have one last crack at their own decisive drive with 1:17 still on the clock.
"The touchdown was a 'read' run, which Malachi is really good at," Pittman said. "Credit to Malachi and the offensive line and all that, but Bobby, with the way that he understood who’s behind the quarterback and how we could use them was really, really big" in the drive.
Singleton said Green was his biggest booster after leaving with his injury.
"He helps me with everything," Singleton said. "Every time I came off the field, he's coaching me and just giving me pointers. Just telling me to settle down. 'You got this. We have all the confidence in the world in you.' So, I love that boy right there."
Pittman expressed his happiness for Singleton, who could be the unquestioned starter for the Hogs in the future.
"He's been here a long time and hadn't got to play," Pittman said. "To go in there and score the winning touchdown with the help of 10 other guys has to be really fulfilling for him. I'm really happy for him.
"He's a competitor. I mean, he believes in himself as much as anybody can, which is a great trait."
He got quite an emotional boost by scoring, Singleton said, but helping the team meant more. "Just being able to come in and help my team win anyway I can is always a confidence booster," he said. "Just going out there and making a play will definitely help me as the weeks go on."