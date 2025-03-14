Razorbacks Drop SEC Opener Against Rebels by Thousand Paper Cuts
OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas' pitching staff tied its season-high, allowing 10 runs against the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels as the Razorbacks dropped the SEC opener 10-6. The Hogs had its 12-game winning streak snapped.
The Rebels scored at least one run in each of the first six innings, including getting the leadoff hitter aboard each time.
Designated hitter Hayden Federico needed just one pitch to welcome Zach Root to SEC play, taking advantage of the wind blowing out to left for a leadoff homer.
Root wasn't his normal sharp self after coach Dave Van Horn tabbed the lefty for his first career Friday start. The lefty allowed seven runs in three plus innings of work.
Arkansas came into the day leading the nation in fielding percentage of .989, but less than stellar defense put the Razorbacks in an early hole.
Justin Thomas Jr. dove for a ball in center field and missed it, allowing another run to score in the bottom of the first.
Third baseman Brent Iredale booted a double play ball for his first error of the season to allow Ole Miss to tack on an extra run in the third.
Arkansas couldn't find the critical hit against starter Hunter Elliott despite working his pitch count. Elliott fought his way through five innings of two-run ball on 93 pitches and struck out eight.
Ole Miss was 9-for-20 with runners on base compared to Arkansas' 3-for-16.
Right fielder Mitchell Samford's two-run homer gave the Rebels a 7-2 lead and knocked Root out of the game as Ole Miss responded with runs of its own when the Hogs scratched a run across in the second and third.
Kuhio Aloy's 3-for-5 day was not enough for a Razorback offense that stranded six runners on base.
Arkansas' best chance to get back into the game was in the sixth in a 9-2 game when the Hogs loaded the bases with nobody out, but Mason Morris limited the damage to just a sac fly and a RBI single.
Logan Maxwell and Charles Davalan each added a solo homer in the seventh and ninth respectively, but the tying run never came to the plate.
Game two of the series is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday and will be streamed on SEC+. With bad weather sweeping across the southeastern USA, that is tentative at this point.