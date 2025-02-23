Not Boogie, Bird or Superman Can Fix Razorbacks' Problems
Arkansas coach John Calipari has signed two of the top 10 recruits in next season's class. He's had 23 lottery picks and three guys drafted No. 1 overall during his 15 season as Kentucky's coach.
His first Arkansas team could use one of those superstars. Calipari thought he might have that kind of difference-maker in 5-star freshman point guard Boogie Fland but he's injured and out for the season.
The Razorbacks seemingly closed ranks without Fland. They got more aggressive, more guys stepped forward, like D.J. Wagner, who moved to his natural position at the point. Johnell Davis regained confidence, Zvonimir Ivisic became a force.
Still, the Razorbacks keep coming close but falling short in big games against the nation's cream of the crop. They lost three of the last four against No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama and No. 7 Texas A&M.
Assistant coach Chin Coleman addressed the issue of not having a superstar Friday in his press conference to preview tonight's home game against No. 15 Missouri.
"Our team is only as strong as the sum of our parts," Coleman said. "That means that we need everybody.
"There’s not one player on our team that can go into the phone booth, put on a cape, come out and be Superman and win the game for us."
I couldn't help being reminded of a young Rick Pitino, then coach of the Boston Celtics, when he famously reminded fans more than two decades ago that former greats like Larry Bird were not around to save the day.
Bird is the legendary Boston Celtics forward who won three consecutive MVP awards (1984-86) and led the NBA's winningest franchise to three titles.
Bird was named the NBA's seventh-best player in the history of the league. Despite his ability to carry a team through a game or series, his unselfishness and superb passing ability were a big factor in the Celtics' success.
Coleman knows the Hogs don't have a guy like Anthony Davis, who carried Calipari's Kentucky team to the national championship in 2012. What Arkansas does have is a half-dozen or more highly recruited players with enough skill to get the job done.
"We need contributions from everybody," Coleman said. "It’s a saying I say to our guys a lot: If everyone is good, no one has to be great. So that’s what we need on Saturday against Missouri."
Arkansas is 15-11 and only 4-9 in the SEC, the nation's toughest conference. Missouri is 20-6 and 9-4 in the league. The Tigers have won three straight, including a 12-point home triumph over No. 4 Alabama on Wednesday.
"This is a tough league, probably the best league in the history of college basketball," Coleman said, "and for us to succeed, we need bits and pieces from everybody."
If that happens, he said, "We're going to be really tough. And that’s what we’re expecting to have here on Saturday. We need everybody to contribute in front of our home fans, our crowd."
The Hogs and Tigers tip at 7 p.m. tonight in Bud Walton Arena. ESPN will televise.