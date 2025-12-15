Razorback basketball continues rise in newest AP poll before busy week

Arkansas made another move Monday when the newest AP Top 25 poll came out, climbing to No. 17 after a solid week of play.

The jump pushed the Razorbacks eight spots higher than last week’s No. 25 ranking and continued a steady climb that has carried through December.

The Razorbacks strengthened their case with two wins that showed different sides of their growth. One came against Louisville, a program listed at No. 11 in the poll at the time of the game.

The other came against Fresno State in a neutral-site game that allowed Arkansas to display depth and ball movement.

The rise is another step in what has become one of the more consistent early-season stretches for the Hogs. They have remained in the rankings and have added enough quality wins to catch the attention of voters.

Arkansas also finds itself in a strong spot within the SEC. Only Vanderbilt sits higher at No. 13, giving the league two teams in the upper half of the national poll. With conference play still ahead, the Razorbacks continue to build an early résumé that sets up the months to come.

The Razorbacks now sit in position to move even higher if they can back up the progress. Arkansas will have opportunities, but it also faces one of the tougher nonconference stretches coming up this week.

The climb to No. 17 fits the steady improvement that has marked the opening weeks of the season. Arkansas has played confident basketball and handled the pressure of expectations, all while dealing with the challenges of a loaded schedule.

For now, Arkansas enjoys the reward of its consistent play but knows bigger games are on the way.

Better every week 📈 pic.twitter.com/uxUtlvx0h6 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 15, 2025

Razorbacks prepare for busy week ahead

The next step comes Tuesday night when the Hogs return to Bud Walton Arena for a matchup with Queens (N.C.). It is the kind of game Arkansas hopes will keep rhythm and confidence building as it prepares for the tougher test later in the week.

That test — a neutral-site clash with Houston — looms larger after this latest poll release.

The Cougars are ranked No. 8 and will meet Arkansas in Newark, N.J. The game offers another chance for the Razorbacks to prove they belong in the top tier of the AP poll.

The Razorbacks opened the year with roster questions, but the past two weeks have helped settle the rotation. Arkansas has found scoring balance, more consistent defense, and enough late-game toughness to win against bigger opponents.

The trip to New Jersey is also a chance for Arkansas to gain another signature win before diving into SEC play. The Razorbacks have already tested themselves with games away from home, so another neutral-site setting will feel familiar.

The Hogs remain aware that ranking movement can shift fast. A strong showing could move them closer to the top 15. A stumble could send them sliding back into a crowded middle tier. Arkansas has watched enough seasons unfold to know the poll never stays still for long.

Still, the Razorbacks have shown signs of being a team that understands how to handle momentum. That’s part of why poll voters responded to a pair of wins that came in different styles and settings.

For Arkansas, the climb is nice. The challenge ahead may matter more.

What AP Top 25 snapshot means for Hogs

The AP Top 25 this week placed Arkansas at No. 17 behind Vanderbilt at No. 13 and ahead of Nebraska, Alabama, Kansas, and Illinois. The teams at the top of the poll include Arizona, Michigan, Duke, Iowa State, and UConn. Louisville, the team Arkansas defeated, settled in at No. 11.

The Razorbacks’ jump into the teens comes at a good time. This stretch of the schedule is where teams usually set the tone heading into January. Arkansas has added resume strength and secured wins that build trust with voters.

The Hogs are also working to build better consistency on both ends of the floor. The Louisville win carried weight because it came against a ranked opponent in an event that drew national attention. The Fresno State performance proved Arkansas can handle games in different settings and control tempo throughout.

Arkansas has not stepped out of the Top 25 once this season. That alone places the Razorbacks in a more stable position than many teams hovering near the edge.

The biggest point moving forward is simple: Arkansas must keep stacking wins. The poll rewards stability, and the Razorbacks have already shown they can put together a series of solid performances.

The next two games should reveal where Arkansas fits in the broader picture. The Razorbacks have climbed to No. 17. The next step will be about sustaining that rise.

Key takeaways

Arkansas moved up eight spots to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 after wins over Louisville and Fresno State.

The Razorbacks now sit as the SEC’s second-highest ranked team behind Vanderbilt at No. 13.

A major test comes this week in Newark when the Hogs face No. 8 Houston.

