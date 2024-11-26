Razorback Blowout Sets Hogs Up For Marquee Matchup with Illinois
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' 109-35 win over Maryland Eastern Shore was one for the record books. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, they are unlikely to play that caliber of an opponent again.
However, putting the game right before a marquee match-up against Illinois should help. Coming into the season with a shorter rotation of just nine players and having gotten only 21 minutes out of Jonas Aidoo across six games and not having him at all in the three previous games, the seven-man rotation was taxed.
Coming into the night, three of the five starters were averaging at least 30 minutes per game, including DJ Wagner leading the team with 36 minutes. Boogie Fland (34.2) and Johnell Davis (30.4) also were north of 30 minutes played per game.
Along with getting Trevon Brazile back for the first time in two games for 17 minutes, Razorback fans were able to see the debuts of Melo Sanchez, Casmir Chavis, Kareem Watkins and Ayden Kelley in the waning stages of the second half with the Hogs up by 70.
"We've been talking about a rotation," assistant coach Chin Coleman said. "[Arkansas coach John Calipari] has been focusing on how do we get a rotation where we don't have to play guys 38 minutes, 36 minutes."
As a result, it was the first game all five starters were able to play under 30 minutes, which could prove vital. Players have admitted one of the drawbacks of a short rotation is the inevitable fatigue.
"I’m not trying to use this as an excuse, but we got like seven people who play right now," Adou Thiero said after the Little Rock game. "We’re waiting on our two bigs to come back. I know myself, I’ll be a little tired out there, still trying to push through. We’ve just got to keep grinding."
The coaching staff hopes that by playing the players slightly less, the players will be able to sustain a higher level of performance on the court moving forward against stiffer competition like Illinois.
"The fresher you are, the better you are," Coleman said. "We really play hard. We really play with intensity and we really play fast. It's hard to sustain that. If guys are obviously getting fatigued, we want them to get in better shape. We want them to be at pristine peak condition, but it's really hard to play at the level we play."
Arkansas and Illinois will tip off 3 p.m. Thursday from Kansas City Mo. The game will be broadcast on CBS.