Arkansas Memorabilia Auctioned Off for over $1,000 in NIL Money
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— It's been a while since Arkansas experienced joy against LSU in the Battle for the Golden Boot. After the Razorbacks lost 34-10, the Tigers have now won the last three meetings against the Razorbacks.
The last time the Hogs beat LSU was thanks to a walk-off 37-yard field goal in 2021 after Montaric Brown picked off Garrett Nussmeier in overtime to set the Hogs up, only needing three points to win the game. Nussmeier got his revenge in 2024, picking apart the Razorbacks defense in a blowout win.
In an continued effort to find new ways to unique ways to raise money for NIL, Arkansas EDGE has auctioned off the Little autographed, game-worn cleats from that game for $1,025 after an anonymous bidder submitted a winning bid Monday night.
Little has gone on have a successful start to his NFL career after declaring for the NFL Draft a year early. After leaving Arkansas as the most accurate kicker in school history and the sixth most accurate in the SEC since 2000, his accuracy has continued into the professional ranks. He's made 10 of his first 11 field goals for the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a long of 53 yards and a game-winner against the Indianapolis Colts
Arkansas kicking has taken a step back post-Little, Arkansas is third-worst in the SEC in field goal accuracy at just 60% between Kyle Ramsey and Matthew Shipley (9-for-15).
Arkansas will look to return to its winning ways against Mississippi State. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Saturday from Starkville, Miss. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.