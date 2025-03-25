Top Five Scorer Available in Portal With Arkansas Ties
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When Sam Houston State shooting guard Lamar Wilkerson entered both the NBA Draft conversation and transfer portal Monday night, his phone likely began ringing non-stop.
The 6-foot-5, 205 pound senior is an Ashdown native who led the Bearkats and Conference USA in scoring this season with nearly 21 points per game on 48% shooting from the floor, 45% from three and 82% at the free throw line. Wilkerson earned first team all-conference honors by scoring in double figures in all 31 games plus 20 or more points in nine of the 18 league games.
Not only does he stuff the stat sheet in the scoring department, Wilkerson is also an avid contributor on the glass, averaging over four rebounds per game last season. He also gets teammates involved with two assists per game this year.
The senior guard finished the regular season at No. 4 nationally in three-pointers per game on well over three attempts and three-point shooting percentage. He began his career in the JUCO ranks at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri where he was named an All-American following the 2022 season.
While most players take time to adjust to the Division I level, Wilkerson proved himself to be a dependable shooter early on with a 37% mark from three and 83% from the free throw line as a sophomore. He continued to establish himself as a mid-major star by doubling his scoring average each season
The Razorbacks are expected to make quite a few roster transactions during the transfer portal window as senior guards Johnell Davis and Kareem Watkins see their eligibility expire. With the NCAA adding two extra scholarships to rosters beginning next season, it's widely possible Hogs coach John Calipari takes a flyer on a talented, proven scorer such as Wilkerson very early on this spring.
Senior center Jonas Aidoo will also see the end of his college days once the season concludes which forces will force Arkansas coach John Calipari and associate head coach Kenny Payne to pursue portal big men. Georgia Bulldogs transfer and former Kentucky class of 2024 signee Somto Cyril entered the portal Monday after scoring five points, four rebounds and two blocks as a freshman.
Arkansas' next roster is far from predictable at this point as up to seven players with years left to play could test the waters of the NBA route this summer. There is also a chance Calipari secures the commitment of 2026 5-star power forward Nate Ament who is the No. 4 ranked prospect in the country, according to 247sports.
Just like most offseasons in college sports nowadays, there's no sleep for the hustlers. For Calipari, if he wants somebody on his team bad enough, he'll need to put in the work to get him.