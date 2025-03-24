How Far Did Arkansas Rise in Latest NCBWA Poll?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following a sweep of South Carolina in which Arkansas outscored the Gamecocks 35-9, the Razorbacks rose to No.1 in the NCBWA poll released Monday.
Arkansas' 23-2 start is the best 25-game start in program history, breaking the previous record set by the 1982 team that went 22-2-1, featuring coach Dave Van Horn as the team's third baseman.
The Hogs top a major poll for the first time since they were the consensus No.1 last April led by former ace Hagen Smith.
It's also the second straight season the Razorbacks started 5-1 in SEC play. Through six games of conference play, the Razorbacks have a +34 run differential.
The Razorbacks also moved up in other polls that came out Monday. The Hogs jumped up to No. 2 in the D1Baseball, USA Today Coaches and Baseball America, jumping LSU after the Tigers dropped two out of three against Texas.
Arkansas checks in at No. 4 in the Perfect Game poll. All four of those outlets have defending national champions Tennessee as the No.1 team after the Volunteers took two out of three from Alabama.
Through two weekends, a four-way tie for first between Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Tennessee are all atop at 5-1 in a division-less SEC for the first time. Nine SEC teams are ranked in the D1Baseball's Top 15, including the top three teams, with No. 3 Georgia rounding out the trio of teams.
The Razorbacks will finish a six-game homestand against Missouri State 6 p.m. Tuesday before hitting the road to take on Vanderbilt. The Commodores are one of six teams that are just one game behind the leading group at 4-2.