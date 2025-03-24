Hogs Figure Good News Coming Regarding Thiero for Sweet 16
Both Arkansas and Texas Tech survived the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament while missing a key player, but they each are hopeful to be at full strength for their Thursday meeting in San Francisco.
The Hogs have their collective fingers crossed leading scorer and rebounder Adou Thiero is sufficiently recovered from a hyperextended knee to play against Texas Tech in their Sweet 16 showdown.
Thiero has missed the last eight games, but practiced Friday with the Hogs between their two tournament games in Providence, so there is a reasonable assumption he'll be cleared to play this week.
A gritty 6-foot-8 junior forward, Thiero averages 15.6 points and six rebounds while shooting 54%, third only to Jonas Aidoo's 60%.
Tech has been without its third leading scorer, Chance McMillian, a 6-foot-3 senior guard who averages 14.2 per game. He's the Red Raiders' best perimeter threat, shooting 53.3% from the floor, 47.1% on three-pointers and 89.6 at the free throw line.
Both teams have been playing with a short bench with their two reliable scorers sidelined while starters manage the extra load.
All five Tech starters played at least 30 minutes in both of their NCAA games, with point guard Elijah Hawkins sitting out just two minutes and guard Christian Anderson only five.
The short bench puts a premium on avoiding foul trouble as Arkansas learned Saturday in its rough-and-tumble victory in the second round.
The Hogs did relish the return of freshman guard Boogie Fland for the last two games. He's their second leading scorer, but missed the previous 15 games with a thumb surgery.
He returned for Arkansas' Thursday game against No. 7 seed Kansas, a game the Hogs won 79-72 after a hard-fought contest.
Coach John Calipari's Razorbacks (22-13) are the No. 10 seed in the West Region. They knocked off the No. 2 seed St. John's Red Storm on Saturday, 75-66.
Texas Tech (27-8), No. 2 seed in the West Region, finished second in the Big 12 Conference with a 15-5 mark, four spots ahead of the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Red Raiders beat the 14 seed UNC Wilmington Seahawks 82-72 and the 11 seed Drake Bulldogs 77-64 to advance to the third round.
Tech is coached by Grant McCasland, who led Arkansas State to a 20-12 record in his only season there in 2016-17.