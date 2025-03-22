Razorbacks Continue Writing Story, Advancing to Sweet 16
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Arkansas went from 0-5 in SEC play to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Saturday with a 75-66 upset victory over No. 2 seed St. John's.
It was a heavyweight fight from the start, two hall of fame coaches John Calipari and Rick Pitino faced off once again for the right to a Sweet 16. Each of them were ready to put on a coaching clinic for the ages in a place they're both familiar with.
Emotions were high in a game filled with drama, scoring runs and physicality as expected in this one but the Razorbacks pulled out a much deserved victory. The camera panned to Calipari's family, his wife Ellen in tears watching her husband fend off the narrative that he can no longer get it done.
For Calipari, it's his first trip to the second weekend since 2019. Pitino heads home early again without a Sweet 16 appearance since 2015.
Centers Jonas AIdoo and Zvonimir Ivisic each fought foul trouble throughout the game which impacted the Razorbacks to capably defend the post. Ivisic ended up fouling out very early in the second half, picking up foul No. 5 with 11:48 to go contributing two points and two rebounds.
Without much of a post prescense, the Razorbacks continued to fight in the paint by outscoring St. John's 46-38. Calipari is getting the most out of his limited depth as guard Billy Richmond added plenty spark off the bench going for 16 points and nine rebounds which led the team.
It's never great to criticize officiating, especially in victory, but Arkansas has often been on the wrong end of lapses in judgement from officials. Go back to 2009 against Florida, 2010 at Auburn in football and even the 2017 tournament against North Carolina, but this Calipari led roster weathers each storm with grit and determination not to give up.
Each time St. John's fired up a run to cut Arkansas' lead to one or two possessions, guys like DJ Wagner, Karter Knox, Johnell Davis and Richmond responded. Three of those guys are relatively new to moments like this.
From the East Coast to West Coast, Arkansas will take its team to face the winner of tonight's game between Drake and Texas Tech next Thursday with tip-off yet to be determined. Calipari is rejuvenated and determined to coach his team further in a tournament he's not had much success in as of late.
This group of Razorbacks are almost healthy and playing its best brand of basketball at the right time. They may be slotted as a No. 10 seed but are very dangerous and ready for another fight.