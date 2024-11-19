REACTION: Hogs' Take Care of Business in High Scoring Affair
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— The Razorbacks were able to ride out Pacific's first half scoring barrage with a bit better defensive performance in the second half. Arkansas coasted to a 91-72 victory behind its best offensive performance of the season with all seven available players contribuiting in the scorebook.
This team is far from perfect as injuries continue impact the rotation and depth. However, this game may have unleashed the high powered offense most expected to see in comparison to Kentucky's previous teams coached by John Calipari.
Bad Night For 'Hogs Can't Shoot' Crowd
Any time a team can score 91 points on 60% shooting it has to do a coach's heart good. The Razorbacks have responded well over the past 60 minutes of basketball since their horrific showing in its first two-and-a-half games.
"How many of you thought at halftime, this may be the worst shooting team I’ve ever seen?" Calipari asked the media following its victory over Troy. "Some of you, right? The hard thing, like all kinds of teams in the country right now, we are not making threes.
"Making three, making four, like we have been. But when you’re coaching, you challenge them, because you want to put pressure on them. Because when the get in the game, there’s going to be pressure on them."
Since the second half against Troy, the Razorbacks have responded by shooting 45-of-70 (64%) from the field and 17-of-33 (51%) from three-point range. In Arkansas' first five halves of the season against Lipscomb, Baylor and the Trojans, the Hogs made 68-of-156 (43%) of their shots, including 11-of-50 (22%) from deep.
Where's the Defense?
As good as the Razorbacks offense was Monday night, the defense was non-existent at points, which shouldn't be much of a surprise considering the team's limited depth. Calipari was content with his novel roster approach with an emphasis on NIL and development during the offseason knowing one, even two injuries could impact his team's ceiling.
Exhaustion and foul trouble was avoided as Wagner was the only Razorback to play more than 32 minutes and no one committed more than three fouls. Forwards Trevon Brazile and Jonas Aidoo spent their nights in recovery mode, which meant Calipari had to be creative with his scheme against Pacific, and it worked with 17 forced turnovers that led to 22 points.
The Razorbacks have shown much better defense compared Calipari's Kentucky teams over the past few seasons. Arkansas suffocated Pacific to an extensive second half scoring drought which lasted over 10 minutes.
The Tigers missed 14 straight until 1:17 remaining when Elias Ralph drilled a three. Arkansas limited Pacific to just 40% shooting from the field and 34% from three (started 8-of-18 in first half).
Arkansas' defense has consistently limited opponents to 41% shooting, a shade over 30% from three and 67 turnovers. Much of that credit should go to the three-headed attack of Boogie Fland, Johnell Davis and D.J. Wagner, whom Kansas coach Bill Self regarded as the "best trio of guards" his Jayhawks will face this season.
Better Learn to Speak Thiero
There hasn't been a bigger surprise in college basketball this season than how good Adou Thiero has been through the first five games. He single-handedly kept the Razorbacks within striking distance against an experienced Baylor squad in Dallas by scoring a career-high 24 points while forcing the issue defensively.
Thiero's development to this point has been one of the more impressive coaching jobs by this Arkansas staff and Calipari. He has always shown tremendous upside with his athleticism and other physical tools but has finally figured out how to put it all together for Arkansas this season as he's increased his scoring output by 12 points per game and field goal percentage by 11%.
Tickets Sold Out, Crowd Didn't Show
Razorbacks season ticket holders continue to not use their seats for the third straight regular season non-conference game as tonight's contest was lightly attended. Sure, it's a random Monday night in November, but it's still a surprise that Arkansas' games have so few fans even with a Hall of Fame coach like Calipari on the sideline.
Just two days ago 74,929 fans Arkansas fans showed up to see its 5-5 football team lose to rival Texas 20-10. The attendance against Pacific will be credited as sold out in the record book, but there was likely around 9,500 fans in the arena tonight.