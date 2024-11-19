Razorbacks Find Mojo Late, Stymies Pacific
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas pulled away late against the Pacific Tigers to improve to 3-1 with a 91-72 win to claim back-to-back victories for the first time in the John Calipari era.
The Razorbacks just couldn't shake the Tigers for much of the game. Every time the Razorbacks attempted to pull away in the second half, the Tigers made a timely three pointer to remain within striking distance.
Pacific continued to hang onto Arkansas' coattails, cutting the lead to just two points, 61-59, with 12:59 left.
Already down to seven players to start the night with both Jonas Aidoo and Trevon Brazile injured, a trio of Razorbacks had three personal fouls with over 10 minutes left in the second half.
One thing favored the Hogs down the stretch. Pacific struggled to defend without fouling. The Razorbacks entered the 1-and-1 bonus with over 16 minutes left and the double bonus with over 12 minutes left.
In a throwback to mirroring Calipari's predecessor, Eric Musselman, the Razorbacks iced the game at the free throw line where the Hogs went 18-for-23 in the second half. It also helped that Pacific made just two of its last 15 field goals.
"You saw how you finish a ballgame now," Calipari said. "How you’re supposed to. That made me happy, that we moved it, used clock, score late in the clock, bang. Do that twice, the game’s over."
Arkansas finally got off to a hot start. The Razorbacks made 17 of their first 22 shots from the field (77%).
The Hogs came into the night 253rd in D1 basketball in three-point percentage (30.6%), but started from 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. Zvonimir Ivisic continued his hot shooting from beyond the arc with a pair of triples.
Calipari's team also cleaned up mistakes in the paint. After going just 6-for-14 on lay-ups and dunks in the 65-49 win over Troy, the Hogs went 8-for-10 on such shots in the first half against Pacific.
"It’s still early in the season," point guard Boogie Fland said after scoring 20 points. "Not many teams are shooting well. I feel like we’re going to keep getting in the gym and consistently shooting. Coach is going to have something to say regardless so I feel like we just have to stay mentally focused and keep knocking down shots and trusting ourselves and staying confident."
Pacific hung with the Hogs by shooting a high volume of three pointers and ending the half on a 9-2 run to trim the 14-point deficit to 44-37.
Arkansas turned the ball over 15 times and tied a season-high in points allowed.
The Razorbacks continue a four-game homestand with an in-state game against Little Rock 8 p.m. Friday on SEC Network.