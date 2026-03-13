Razorbacks Fans Join in on Topsy Turvy SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Welcome to the SEC Tournament Razorbacks fans. Hopefully, you enjoyed taking an entire week off from college basketball to rest up before the postseason hits full swing with Arkansas in the quarterfinals today, the NCAA Tournament bracket announcement Sunday evening and the beginning of March Madness less than a week away.

So you're probably wondering what you missed. Honestly, in two words, Ole Miss, but we'll get to that in a few. Let's start with the road to Arkansas.

As predicted by John Calipari about a month ago, Porter Moser's Oklahoma team has become the hottest group in the SEC outside of the Florida Gators.

On the floor they offer a reminder of the last Eric Musselman team to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. They rely heavily on guards, are a pain in the backside on defense and are able to go on spurts and withstand runs because so many players are able to put up points.

The Sooners have won eight of their last 10, including six straight, and are looking to force their way into March Madness. They probably would already be in after jumping Auburn following a 83-63 blowout of Texas A&M, but Miami (OH) threw a wrench in things by finally ending its undefeated streak by dropping a conference tournament game to lowly UMass.

This means Akron likely steals a bid, bumping the entire bubble down a spot. As a result, Arkansas stands in the way of destiny.

Fortunately for the Hogs, the Sooners are led by Nijel Pack with a lot of help from Xzayvier Brown, Tae Davis and Derrion Reed, three guards and a forward who functions like a guard, which makes for favorable match-ups for the Razorbacks.

Calipari's Hogs have sliced and diced guard heavy teams on the regular this season, including Oklahoma in Norman. It's teams with powerful back courts that give Arkansas trouble.

The one thing the Razorbacks have working against them is how well the Sooners have adapted to Bridgestone Arena. They've not only made it their home, it's become the gym each of these players played on in high school.

The Sooners have scored at least 80 in all six consecutive wins while averaging 85 points in Nashville. The one thing that sank Texas A&M was cold shooting in the first half as the Aggies adjusted to the environment and shooting backdrop.

Arkansas will likely need to attack the basket early to minimize this effect rather than shooting from deep often early on. If the Hogs can keep pace in the first half they should be OK as things settle into normalcy for the final 20 minutes.

Tip-off is supposed to be 8 p.m., but as Razorbacks fans are accustomed, the last game has started late both days.

Ole Miss Here to Fight

Chris Beard's Rebels came into the SEC Tournament as an afterthought, but they have been putting boot to backside from the second they darkened the door. Ole Miss has trailed for exactly zero seconds this entire tournament.

Their pattern of riding a hot Malik Dia in the first half to a big lead, then riding it out with the rest of the team in the second half just enough to hold on for the win has been a successful formula. This is certainly a different team than has been seen throughout the regular season.

Alabama truly is in danger of losing as Ole Miss has evolved into "that team." At the very least, the Rebels are making a case to slide into the NIT, but when watching them play there is little doubt they believe they can run the table and steal yet another spot from a bubble team.

Kentucky Looks Ill

The Wildcats aren't used to playing on the first day of the SEC Tournament and haven't looked that great. They struggled with LSU, but, then again, everyone has struggled with the Tigers as of late as the roster tried to prove that it hadn't quit on embattled head coach Matt McMahon.

Kentucky managed to hold off LSU, 87-82, after Otega Oweh put up 23 points and eight rebounds. Oweh then put up 21 to ensure Mark Pope's Wildcats survived an onslaught by Missouri's Mark Mitchell, 78-72, as he scored 32 points and added seven rebounds.

Kentucky now limps its way into a showdown with Florida which looks like a lamb being led to slaughter. There has been nothing shown to think the Wildcats can pull the upset.

Tennessee Battles Back

The Volunteers were getting their teeth kicked in by an Auburn team that desperately needed to win to have a shot with the selection committee and also to help get Coach Steven Pearl off the hot seat. However, freshman Nate Ament went on a personal 12-0 run that turned everything around and the Volunteers sent the Tigers packing.

Now comes a battle with rival Vanderbilt. The Commodores appear to be at full strength after losing guard Miles Davis for much of the season.

The two split the series in a pair of four-point games, but the last thing Vandy did was knock off Tennessee in Knoxville to get to 24 wins and likely lock up a No. 4 seed. The pair will meet in the rubber game at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

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