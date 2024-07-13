It’s Time to Quit Accusing Calipari of Crimes Untrue
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Make no mistake about it, Arkansas coach John Calipari gets his pick of the litter before anyone else. The coach with 50 former players selected in the first round of NBA Draft’s dating back to 1996 is king of recruiting.
A decade or so ago, well-known college basketball journalist Gary Parrish was confronted with a rumor of Calipari being confronted by a colleague about his recruiting tactics. Throughout his career, Caliapri has been accused of several shady operations, but is always clean.
Even when Memphis was stripped of its 2008 national runner-up status, there was extra effort to make clear it was a university mistake and not anything Calipari did.
“No allegations were made against the coach, so there were no findings against the coach,” said Paul Dee, chairman of the NCAA Committee on Infractions.
Here is Parrish’s account of how Caliapri responded to the accusation on 92.9 Memphis Sports Radio in 2015.
“100% true, John confronts this guy in Vegas, because he heard the guy was yapping. He confronts him. Cal approaches the coach and says something like 'Listen, I know what you've been saying.'
"'No, I haven't been saying —'"
“I am the type of guy who can come in at the last minute and take any player I want from you. You can spend your whole life recruiting a kid and at the end of the day, if I want him, I’ll get him. If we want him, we’ll get him. Don’t ever get that confused. Be appreciative every time I don’t come in and get your guy.
"Yes you did say that. And it's fine, but just understand, nothing stupid went on. It's just that I'm me, and we're Kentucky, and we can come in and get that kid whenever we want."
At the time Calipari was in a stretch where three of his college players were selected No. 1 overall in a five-year span. At the height of his reign in Lexington, the Wildcats program recruited itself.
Genuine personality of the coach matters to recruits. A storied career of taking top prospects and leading them to million dollar contracts speaks not only to players, but their families.
The machine continues to roll at Arkansas with Calipari at the helm. Three of his 5-star signees Karter Knox, Boggie Fland and Billy Richmond followed their coach to Fayetteville.
Each should be fixtures in the rotation this season. Recruiting success won’t stop now that he is with the Razorbacks.
With 2025 loaded with potential draft lottery picks, Calipari will have a chance to bring multiple program changers to town. Top prospect small forward AJ Dybantsa, along with point guard Darius Acuff, center Chris Cenac and power forward Caleb Wilson are potential Arkansas commits.
After being accused of cheating at UMass, Memphis and Kentucky, it is reasonable to think maybe Calipari knows how to talk. His resume backs it up.
HOGS FEED:
