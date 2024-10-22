2026 Wing Intrigued by Hogs After Recent Unofficial Visit
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.— The John Calipari recruiting experience continues for the Razorbacks as another highly regarded prospect visited this past weekend.
2026 4-star wing Abdou Toure visited Arkansas and came away impressed by the program and the standard Calipari has set in his short time. Toure is one of the fastest rising prospects in the recruiting world as he has climbed from his initial evaluationog No. 82 to No. 31, according to 247sports.
He is ranked as the No. 11 small forward prospect and No. 1 overall player in Conneticut for 2026.
"Yeah, it was a great experience to see how the guys practiced with such intensity during practice even though they only had five players [active]," Toure said. "The way Coach Calipari coaches his players to the highest of standards. We talked with the coaching staff about their proposed plan they have for me to make me a NBA player and a great person."
Toure has a total of 14 offers including the Razorbacks, Alabama, Rutgers, Arizona State, Louisiville, Oregon, Syracuse and others. He helped lead his Notre Dame prep school squad to a 28-0 record and a Connecticut Division I state championship scoring 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks per game.
The 6-foot-6, 190 pound small forward was named Connecticut's Player of the Year for his performance as a sophomore. Toure is a slashing type of wing who invites physicality on his path to the bucket but can also pull up for a midrange jumper.
He spent time this summer playing for the Guinea U17 World Cup team and scored a tournament record 50 points in Turkey during a 105-101 loss to China.