Hogs Complete First Road Sweep Over Vanderbilt in 31 Years
NASHVILLE — Arkansas used a pair of homers as part of a five-run inning to turn a 3-2 deficit into a 7-3 win to sweep No. 14 Vanderbilt. It's Arkansas' first sweep in Nashville since 1994, the first series between the two teams as SEC foes.
"Guys are starting to heat up [and] seeing a lot of pitches," coach Dave Van Horn said. "[They're] seeing a lot of sliders and off-speed stuff, and you just get a little more comfortable."
Trailing for the first time all weekend and with just six outs left to work with, Charles Davalan, led off the inning with a game-tying homer with two strikes. It was his second of the game.
Two batters later, Logan Maxwell gave the Hogs the lead for good with a solo shot left field. Arkansas added three more insurance runs.
The two Davalan homers extended his hit streak to 12 games, his first multi-homer game in college.
"A lot of times the players get the credit," Davalan said. Our coach staff has done a great job of just giving us the right plan, always trusting us.
From a pitching and from an offensive standpoint, we're so dangerous later in games because we've seen pitches, seen pitchers.
We're always going to be one big inning away from just breaking the game open."
He is now just one off the team lead (Wehiwa Aloy, 10). His first homer, a two-run shot in the third gave the Razorbacks an early lead for the third straight game.
Justin Thomas Jr. just missed a homer of his own the pitch before, settling for a ground-rule double.
Landon Beidelschies followed in the footsteps of his fellow starters, dominating a Vanderbilt lineup that continued to struggle to scratch across runs. Beidelschies faced just two over the minimum in the first three innings.
Riley Nelson, who came into the series as Vanderbilt's best hitter, was held to a 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in the first two games, led off the fourth with a hustle double that went to replay review. The throw from Davalan in left field appeared to beat Nelson to the bag, but replays confirmed that he avoided second baseman Nolan Souza's tag and got his hand in.
After hitting Mac Rose, catcher Colin Barczi hit Vanderbilt's first homer of the series, a three-run shot over the monster at Charles Hawkins Field.
Beidelschies struck out four in five innings of work.
As the offense went through a rare dry spell, Ben Bybee kept Vanderbilt's offense in check. He allowed two hits in just four scoreless innings and struck out seven.
"A lot of it just comes down to kind of trusting my pitches," Bybee said. "Knowing my pitches a little better this year, what works when. The mentality on the weekend is kind of like do or die."
Vandy gave Arkansas a hand in the sixth. Jonathan Vastine clubbed a double into the right-center field gap with a runner on first but got caught between second and third when the third base coach held the lead runner at third. It gave the Hogs a free out and kept a key insurance run off the board.
"All those things add up in a ballgame," Van Horn said. "That’s why we always tell our guys, everything matters, and you’ve got to pay attention. Glad it wasn’t us this time."
The Razorbacks now make its annual excursion to Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock to take on Grambling. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed on SEC+.