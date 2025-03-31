What Do Hogs Get if They Win Nate Ament Sweepstakes?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorbacks basketball fans will be glued to their phones Tuesday awaiting news on whether Arkansas will add 5-star forward Nate Ament to its freshman class.
It won't be because most of them have ever seen him play or even have a clue what he looks like. They may have even sat next to him at the food court in the mall, which coincidentally is where some of his games appear to take place, and have no idea who he is.
All they know is stars are like infinity stones, and as the Thanos of college basketball recruiting, John Calipari must have the full set so he can vanquish his enemies.
So, with so little actually known about him, it seemed prudent to look into who this young man is so Razorbacks fans have an idea as to what they are getting if Arkansas is successful Tuesday.
The best reference point is Trevon Brazile. Ament has a similar body style, moves well with the ball and is either going to dunk it or shoot a three.
He isn't as aggressive as Brazile though. It never seems to feel personal when he goes to the rim. That's why it's possible to squint a see a little bit of the freshman version of Jaylin Williams before he matured and developed an edge.
However, that could simply be a product of the league in which he plays. Most of his available highlights come from AAU games where, based on what can be seen, defense has dropped to NBA All-Star game levels of sadness.
It's hard to develop an edge when everything is a clean run at the rim or an uncontested put-back dunk. It's also probably a big reason why Ament's numbers usually feature high points, single digit rebounds and a couple of assists.
It's hard to get rebounds when everyone is playing air and doesn't miss. Since defense appears to be a dirty word, steals and blocks just don't happen.
If he has either played or faced hard-nosed defense, it's not been a point of emphasis in regard to his packaging by the marketing team around him.
That will be the biggest adjustment to his game. When a 240-pound grown man gets in his face and won't let him breathe, Ament is going to have to learn how to handle it.
However, if he doesn't develop his own high level of defense, it won't matter because he will rarely see the floor.
Perhaps the biggest plus for Ament is, much like Brazile and Williams, he seems to be a grounded and affable person off the court. Any bravado appears to be reserved strictly for mid-game situations as seen in this mini-documentary.
A coach once famously said for players to reach their true potential, a good college coach has to beat the AAU out of them. If Calipari can do that, Ament has the upside to be better than either Williams or Brazile in the long run. He has a versatile game that can add weapons and is already a far superior ball handler to either.
Whether Arkansas fans would see him reach his full college potential remains to be seen if he commits. He has a body that needs two years of maturity and weight work to somewhat develop into a truly SEC ready body.
The problem is the NBA can see where his body is headed and if they see enough, he will be drafted on where he's going to be rather than where he is at the moment after one year. That is, provided he learns to play defense at a high level.
Not only will that be important for his NBA future, but a major key as far as how big of a run Arkansas can make next year. Then again, the Razorbacks still need to land him.
And that will rely upon how great Calipari is in his own offensive and defensive game. Much like the Arkansas-Texas Tech game, this one could change leads a few times in the closing moments.
That's just how basketball works in an NIL era.