Razorback Guard Going Home, Hopes to Shine in the Garden
Boogie Fland seems made for the big moment, for center stage. He'll get the chance to prove that tonight when Arkansas plays in the basketball mecca called Madison Square Garden.
Fland is going home to play just south of where he grew up in the Bronx, the place where he established a reputation that eventually spread across the country. He'll take center stage in what's known as the world's most famous arena. New Yorkers simply call it the Garden.
"It's gonna be electric," Fland said in an interview with his hometown paper, the Bronx Times. He called tonight's game against the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines "must-see TV."
Arkansas (7-2) and Michigan (8-1) meet at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It's part of the annual Jimmy V Classic, with the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) -- the new No. 1 team in the land -- matched against Miami (3-5) in the first game Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Fland hopes to play his best in front of a large group of family and friends who'll travel about a dozen miles south from the Bronx. The Bronx is where he honed the game that made him nationally known, a 5-star recruit recognized as the best point guard in the land, and the lynchpin of coach John Calipari's first class as Arkansas coach.
In the Bronx Times article, Fland said Calipari cares about his players but emphasized that "nothing was gonna be handed, I have to go take it. And that’s kind of how the world works.”
Moving to Fayetteville, he said, was a big adjustment but Fland called it “an adjustment for the greater,” as the quieter life helps him focus on basketball. “I’m actually liking it over here," he said. "I love it. The fans are great, the people are great.”
Fland was asked last Tuesday, after he scored the Hogs' final seven points to beat Miami 76-73 on the road, if he's excited to return to New York and play in the Garden. The unflappable Fland deflected:
"Just coming out with a 'W' there, not changing anything, not doing too much. Just stick with the game plan and fall in love with what we do."
Still, like every kid who learned hoops on the playgrounds of New York City, Fland grew up dreaming of playing in the Garden. He'd like nothing better than to play his best on the biggest stage he's ever seen.
What is it, though, that makes the Garden so special? Why was it once the center of the basketball universe? Well, here are a few reasons, beginning with the fact that this is the fourth Madison Square Garden.
* The first was built in 1879, an outdoor arena with no roof, at 26th Street and Madison Avenue.
* A year later, on the same site, MSG II was constructed, a magnificent architectural marvel featuring a 32-story tower topped with a statue of Diana, the Roman goddess of the hunt.
* MSG III opened in 1925, on 8th Avenue between 49th and 50th streets, and became known as the home of boxing and college basketball, including the National Invitation Tournament, once more prestigious than the NCAA tourney.
* Today's Garden opened in 1968 in midtown Manhattan between 7th and 8th avenues, from 31st to 33rd Street, and sits atop Penn Station.
Through its 145-year run, the Garden has hosted two popes, five political conventions, the world's biggest names in music and entertainment, the country's top rodeo for several decades, thousands of boxing matches and more title fights than any ring in history, and has been home to the NBA's Knicks and NHL's Rangers for 100 years.
Calipari has coached 27 games at the Garden during his Hall of Fame career and has more victories than any active coach. So he knows what it takes to win and for Arkansas to have success, that means leaning on the freshman point guard.
"It’s hard for us to win if Boogie doesn’t play well," Calipari said. "He has freedom within how we’re playing to go do what he does."
Calipari trusts Fland's instincts and court intelligence to get the team in the proper position on offense, or to take over as needed by getting his own shot.
With his quickness and elite ballhandling skills, he can get open for a mid-range jumper or a floater in the lane, and has the the ability and toughness to finish at the rim. When the 3-ball is dropping, Fland shows potential to become an elite three-level scorer.
But — and there's always a "but" with freshmen — Fland has displayed inconsistency in his first nine games at the college level. That's not unexpected, even for the consensus No. 1 point guard coming out of high school a year ago.
In his defense, Fland only turned 18 on July 10, so he's young even for a freshman. He could still be a senior at Archbishop Stepinac in the Bronx. Calipari is thrilled he's a Hog, though, whether it ends up being for one season or two.
"Here’s what I think of him: triple-double," Calipari said. What he means is Fland has the capability to hit double figures in points, rebounds and assists in a single game. That doesn't often happen in a 40-minute college game.
"Did you see him go get rebounds? He takes some from centers," Calipari said. "And assists. That’s what I see him as. You know what, to be that guy ... you gotta go hard the entire time you’re in there. You can’t take plays off. You can’t jog."
Calipari made those comments following Arkansas' win at Miami, when the Razorbacks rallied from an 11-point deficit. The Hogs ended the game on a 10-2 run, with Fland finishing the spurt with two free throws, a 3-pointer from the corner, and a 16-footer after putting the defender on his heels.
"Just keep going," Fland said afterward when asked about the comeback. "Basketball's a game of runs, they gonna make runs. They definitely did make runs in the first half, just coming back second half with more intensity, more spirit."
Fland netted 18 points, making 4-of-9 treys, to go with six assists and four rebounds. Fellow guards DJ Wagner (14 points, five assists) and Nelly Davis (12 points, five rebounds) helped keep the Hogs close until the final spurt.
"We had a bunch of guys that fought," Calipari said. "In these kinds of games, you claw and give yourself a chance. We gave ourselves a chance, and Boogie made some plays down the stretch."
Fland emphasized the team aspect and said it's important to stay within the system, even though Calipari wants him to take over at times and just make plays. All well and good, but when it comes to improving his game, what's he working on?
"I feel like there’s room everywhere," Fland responded. "I’m in college now, just making the right reads, getting everyone else involved. You know, being a leader. I feel like I need to step up more (in a) leader role, being the point guard."
Tonight would be a great time for him to shine under the bright lights of the Garden. After all, it's something he grew up dreaming about.