RECAP: Hogs' Offers, Potential Visitors After Day One of Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas was active Monday to bring in transfers to replace what its losing.
Only one transfer has announced he will enter visit the Razorbacks since entering the portal and that is Northwest Missouri State tight end Zach Atkins. Hogs coach Sam Pittman hasn't missed on many athlete evaluations of players from lower divisions and Atkins might be the next in a growing line.
Atkins is expected to visit Arkansas Dec. 11-12, South Carolina Dec. 13-14, Colorado Dec. 15-16 and previously visited Ole Miss for the Egg Bowl. The 6-foot-5, 245 pound tight end has received offers from LSU, Ole Miss, USF, Tulsa, West Virginia, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and many more since entering the transfer portal Nov. 19.
Former Texas A&M tight end Jaden Platt will visit Arkansas this weekend. The former top-100 recruit in the class of 2023 signed with the Aggies and recorded two catches for 52 yards and one touchdown in two seasons.
The 6-foot-5, 260 pound redshirt freshman committed to Texas A&M over offers from Florida, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, LSU, Miami and Ole Miss.
DT David Blay, Louisiana Tech
The 6-foot-4, 309 defensive lineman was quite the active gap plug for the Bulldogs this season recording 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss 6.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. He likely drew attention from Arkansas' defensive staff while game planning for Blay who finished with five tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack against the Razorbacks Nov. 23.
Blay has been offered by a host of Power Four schools since announcing he would enter the transfer portal Dec. 4. Illinois, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Houston, Florida State and UCF are in play so far.
DL James Thompson, Wisconsin
Since announcing his decision to transfer Dec. 5, Thompson has shared he has received offers from Illinois, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Cal, Stanford, Auburn, NC State and Texas A&M. He was very active for the Badgers throughout his five seasons with the Badgers compiling 59 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Thompson missed most of the 2024 season after suffering what was reported as an upper body injury which required surgery, according to ESPN. He played in 39 consecutive games with 20 straight starts to end his career with Wisconsin.
WR Raylen Sharpe, Fresno State
A former FCS All-American at Missouri State, Sharpe has recorded 140 career catches for 1,821 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has received three offers from Arkansas, North Texas and East Carolina since last Wednesday, according to activity on his X account.
Sharpe is expected to visit Arkansas this weekend and has a previous relationship with receivers coach Ronnie Fouch and offensvie coordinator Bobby Petrino.
WR Jalen Moss, Fresno State
The 6-foot-1, 175 pound receiver earned an offer from Arkansas earlier this week and has also heard from schools like Oklahoma, State, Utah and Kansas State. He has caught 103 passes for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Since Monday's opening of the NCAA's winter transfer window, 21 Razorbacks have entered the portal which includes 12 players who have played significant snaps during their college careers.
RB Eli Sanders, New Mexico
Another transfer mentioned in our transfer portal big board Sunday was Sanders. The New Mexico running back experienced a breakout 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns.
He showed himself to be quite dynamic over his final four games in Mountain West Conference play averaging 152 yards per game on the ground on 10 yards per carry. Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Virginia Tech are just a few programs of interest for Sanders.