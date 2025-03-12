BREAKING: Hogs Will Receive Official Visit From Top 5 Transfer
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — North Alabama (FCS) defensive back Ashaad Williams will visit Arkansas March 14-16, he tells Hogs on SI.
The 6-foot-2, 180 pound athlete is being targeted to play cornerback by the Razorbacks. Williams recorded 54 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions over three seasons.
Since entering the portal March 6, Williams has received interest from a dozen schools and is currently ranked No. 4 among players currently available in the transfer portal, according to 247sports. Once he completes his official visit with Arkansas, he plans to make road trips to Ole Miss, Kansas and Purdue.
Arkansas brought in four transfers in the secondary during the winter portal window in Kani Walker (Oklahoma), Caleb Wooden (Auburn), Jordan Young (Cincinnati), Quentavius Scandrett (Eastern Michigan).
Coaches elected moved wide receiver Bryce Stephens to the secondary to get a look at cornerback this spring. This move ups Arkansas to 15 scholarship defensive backs with true freshman Nigel Pringle expected to arrive this summer.
The Razorbacks fielded one of the worst pass defenses in the country in 2024 which ranked No. 108 in FBS, giving up a shade over 242 yards per game. Coach Pittman expressed his concern with the Razorbacks’ lack of defensive numbers during his pre-spring practice press conference.
“We just don't need a guy, we need help," Pittman said March 6. "We'll see what we have but going into today, I would say a couple of inside guys and then whomever in the back end. Now, our numbers are skewed. We’ve got a lot more offensive guys on the team right now than we do defensive, so we've got to get those kind of evened up a little bit."