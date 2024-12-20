Work on Both Sides of Three-Point Line Paying Off for Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Who says practice doesn't pay off for college basketball players? Apparently it has for Arkansas on both sides of three-point shots.
"We've really put a lot of effort into our defense and taking away the 3-point line," Razorbacks assistant Chuck Martin said Friday morning. "When you have a young team, or in our case a combination of a young team and new guys in a program, the biggest thing for us is for those guys to understand how we do it. How we do it here with Coach Cal, how we do it here in Arkansas, and that takes time."
It's obviously been an area they've been getting practice on and apparently the results are starting to look a little better. The offense has improved to where the Hogs are scoring more than the opponents now ... barely. The defense is also a priority.
"The last few games we're starting to [improve three-point defense]," Martin said. "The fans are starting to see glimpses of what we can be and we're starting to grow to a better defensive team, we're starting to become a little bit more cohesive on offense, as you mentioned."
Scoring points gets the fans and TV folks excited, but the defending it is big, too. After a rocky start keeping people from making those three-pointers, it's gotten better lately. DJ Wagner and Boogie Flad along with Tevon Brazile have made particular strides.
"You guys mentioned DJ and Boogie playing well together and TB starting to come along," Martin said. "I don't know if it's one particular thing that we've been focused on, but defense, we've. We're trying to tighten a few things up on the defense side of the ball, and we're starting to come along as the year goes on."
They get another chance Saturday at 1:30 to show how they've improved. Arkansas will host North Carolina A&T on the SEC Network. You can also listen on the Razorback Sports Network along with ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.