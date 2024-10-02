Razorbacks Have Simple Recipe to Knock Off No. 4 Tennessee
If last week's game was a must-win for Arkansas' football team, what is Saturday's showdown against Tennessee? Let's simply call it the toughest test yet for a group that could be undefeated but keeps making mistakes to turn great wins into insufferable setbacks.
Thus, the pressure mounts, not exactly what a team reeling from a narrow loss wants with the nation's No. 4 team set to invade Razorback Stadium.
Like their fans, UA players and coaches are frustrated, heartbroken when they think about what could've been, and still unsure how to fix the problem. Lord knows, they're trying.
But the Hogs are jumping from the proverbial frying pan into the fire. After a game that could've gone either way — three turnovers to zero gave Texas A&M the win at a neutral site — ultra-talented Tennessee comes to town.
Fresh off a bye week, the unbeaten Volunteers are favored by two touchdowns, give or take a half-point. Nary an empty seat should there be for the Hogs' second home game of the season.
Now sporting a 3-2 record, 1-1 in the SEC, Arkansas is not expected to prevail but easily could. The recipe seems simple, with only a handful of ingredients:
• Win the turnover battle
• Avoid penalties
• Play solid defense, avoiding big plays
• Execute Bobby Petrino's offense
•Finish with TDs, not field goals
If the Hogs at least break even on turnovers and explosive plays, they've got a chance. This ain't rocket science but only the best teams are able to put that mixture above together week in, week out.
Of Tennessee, UA coach Sam Pittman said: "They’re the best team that we will have played thus far. We’re excited about it and excited to be home in front of our crowd."
Tennessee might be the best team Arkansas faces all season. The Vols are 4-0, 1-0 and have outscored opponents 216-28. They walloped North Carolina State 51-10 in the Wolfpacks' den and beat No. 19 Oklahoma 25-15 in a game that wasn't competitive as the visiting Vols led 22-3 in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee tops the SEC in rushing and is second at stopping the run. The Hogs rank fifth in both categories. If Arkansas can run the ball to set up a few big play-action passes while slowing the Vols' ground game, this one will go the wire just like the Hogs' losses to Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.
Containing the ground game will help the Hogs limit Tennessee's talented quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, a 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman who was MVP of the Citrus Bowl in January. But Iamaleava and running back Dylan Sampson, who leads the SEC in yards rushing (112.3 a game) and touchdowns (10), make for an explosive pair that is doubly difficult to contain.
If the Hogs' stingy defense plays as well as it did for three quarters against Texas A&M, then Arkansas fans might have more fun inside the stadium than they did at the tailgate beforehand.