One of Hogs' Final Major Targets Announces De-Commitment
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Razorbacks seem to be trending in the right direction for 3-star athlete Gavin Garretson who visited for the LSU game Saturday. Garretson is one of the newer targets on the Hogs' 2025 recruiting board to receive an offer and announced his decommitment from San Diego State, according to a post on his X account.
"After continuous conversations with my family as well as my Heavenly Father I have decided to de-commit from San Diego State University," Garretson said in his post. "I'm more than thankful to coach Barton and Coach Lewis, as well as the whole staff of San Diego for the opportunity."
The Chico, California two-way prospect has good size at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds and can play either tight end or defensive end at the college level.. His only other FBS offer is from Cal, but he has posted impressive numbers, especially on defense with 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and six sacks on the year.
As a tight end, he has caught 35 passes for 611 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons. He also spends time on the hardwood as a post presence for Pleasant Valley High School averaing over 10 points and eight rebounds per game last season.
Garretson is the No. 114 defensive end in the class and No. 145 prospect in California,according to 247sports. Arkansas has the No. 29 class overall and No. 12 class in the SEC but has yet to receive a commitment from a tight end.