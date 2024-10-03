Yurachek Announces Quid Pro Quo for Razorbacks Logo
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is finally finding unique ways to raise NIL money. Athletics director Hunter Yurachek is looking for a $500,000 injection by Monday. If the fans can reach that goal, the "Slobberin Hog" logo court will return to center court at Bud Walton Arena.
Yurachek also announced he received a matching gift of $500,000. Fans have until 5 p.m. Monday to reach the goal. The contribution link can be found here.
This marks the latest step in a shift at Arkansas Edge, the official NIL collective of the Razorbacks. Under new director Kyle May, the collective recently announced a $10 a month tier for fan memberships, making the base tier more affordable from the previous $25.
The Walmart AMP, where May previously worked, is also hosting a Justin Moore and Randy Houser concert benefiting the collective as well.
Arkansas also announced a VIP experience for the upcoming baseball fall scrimmage series against Oklahoma State Oct.11-12. For $250, fans can watch the team take batting practice, get a tour of the Hunt Center from former coach Norm DeBriyn and a signed baseball from current coach Dave Van Horn. The sign up link for that event can be found here.
All of this is Arkansas Edge's latest attempt to get more NIL money after Yurachek openly admitted the Razorbacks were well behind its SEC counterparts in the new world of college athletics.