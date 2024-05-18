Van Horn's Dominance Of SEC Is Unprecedented
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Razorbacks closed out yet another SEC Western Division title Friday night at Bllue Bell Park with a 6-3 victory over Texas A&M.
Not only does the weight of Arkansas' victory carry on the dominance its divisional rivals, but it was also a historic feat for the Hogs' head coach. When Dave Van Horn started his tenure with the Razorbacks in 2003, he was fresh off a successful stint at Nebraska where he led the Cornhuskers to back-to-back 20-win campaigns in the Big 12 and College World Series berths.
Van Horn was hired at Arkansas to build on the rich foundation laid by retired coach Norm Debryin. The Diamond Hogs alum took the program to Omaha in his second year in 2004, but came up just shy.
The SEC has always been a competitive conference in college baseball. While the ACC and PAC-12 have seen respective spurts of greatness, no other league has been as dominant since 1990 like the SEC. Fifteen College World Series championships have been won by the SEC, including the last four. While Arkansas has yet to win the coveted national title, it doesn't mean the Hogs haven't been in contention on multiple occasions.
In arguably the greatest single-season in conference history with the top four seeds going to SEC institutions, Arkansas is again in the mix for a national seed. Not only that, but the Razorbacks are in the middle of one of the best runs in conference history dating back before COVID-19 pandemic.
Arkansas’ SEC record since 2019
2019: 20-10
2021: 22-8
2022: 18-12
2023: 20-10
2024: 20-9*
No other active coach in the SEC has strung together more 20-win conference campaigns in a five-year window than Van Horn. During this stretch, Arkansas has also won at least18 SEC games each year since 2017.
LSU's Skip Bertman is the only other manager to record four 20-win seasons in SEC play over a five year span. From 1994-98, the Tigers won back-to-back national titles.
The only active coach who comes close to the run Van Horn's group is on would be Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan. During the late 2000's, the Gators were considered the toast of the SEC and college baseball. O'Sullivan's teams produced five 20+ wins seasons in conference play from 2009-18, but not in a 5-year span. However, O'Sullivan did lead the Gators' program to nine seasons winning 18 or more games in conference play within a 10-seasons stretch
Since 2017, the Razorbacks have been on a terrorizing run with a 332-128 overall record (136-72 SEC). That also includes five Western Division championships, two SEC titles, three College World Series appearances and one SEC Tournament title.
Van Horn's model of consistency should be applauded considering the strength of the SEC this season. When the weekend began, the entire Top 5 of the NCAA's RPI rankings were SEC schools – Texas A&M, Kentucky, Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee, respectively. The Razorbacks are 2-3 on the season against the Aggies and Wildcats so far, but have yet to face Georgia or Tennessee.
The five leaders are a combined 209-57 on the year. If a 20-win conference campaign in the SEC this season doesn't impress, it may take a tad bit of success in Omaha to do it.
