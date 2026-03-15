Wichita State vs. South Florida Prediction, Odds, How to Watch AAC Championship Final

The top two seeds in the American Athletic Conference face off the championship game of the conference tournament on Sunday, as the Wichita State Shockers are underdogs against the South Florida Bulls.

These teams split their two meetings during the regular season, as the Shockers won by one point on the road before losing the second game against the Bulls by 10 at home.

In the semifinals of the AAC Championship, both of these teams won by double digits, with the Bulls dominating Charlotte (86-64) and the Shockers hanging 81 points on Tulsa in a 13-point win.

The Bulls have a chance to earn an at-large bid entering Sunday’s action, but they are not considered a lock at this point in time. So, a win in the AAC Championship may be imperative to their NCAA Tournament chances, as the AAC could be a one-bid conference.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Sunday’s AAC Championship Final.

Wichita State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wichita State +6.5 (-115)

South Florida -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wichita State: +200

South Florida: -245

Total

150.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wichita State vs. South Florida How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 3:15 p.m. EST

Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Wichita State record: 22-10

South Florida record: 24-8

Wichita State vs. South Florida Key Player to Watch

Wes Enis, Guard, South Florida

Junior guard Wes Enis is coming off a monster game on Saturday against Charlotte, dropping 24 points, three rebounds and five assists to lead the Bulls to an easy win.

He’s South Florida’s leading scorer this season, averaging 16.7 points per game while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc. Enis was held in check in his two meetings against Wichita State, scoring 14 and 16 points while shooting a combined 12-for-33 from the field.

He’ll look to bounce back in Sunday’s championship game after leading the Bulls to an impressive 15-3 record in AAC action.

Wichita State vs. South Florida Prediction and Pick

These teams had two very different games this season, combining for 171 points in their first meeting before putting up just 124 in their second meeting.

South Florida loves to push the pace this season (12th in KenPom’s adjusted tempo), but the Shockers do not, ranking 242nd in that same metric.

Both of these teams have strong defenses when it comes to opponent effective field goal percentage, as Wichita State is 28th in the country while the Bulls are 54th. South Florida averages over 88 points per game (10th in the country), but the UNDER has still hit in the majority of the team’s games.

Meanwhile, Wichita State has hit the UNDER 18 times so far this season.

Even though the Bulls score a ton of points, they aren’t super efficient, ranking 184th in the county in eFG% on offense. So, it’s very possible this game could look a lot like the second meeting between these teams from the regular season.

Pick: UNDER 150.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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