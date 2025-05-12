Razorbacks land one of top seeds for NCAA Tournament, hosting regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' strong season landed them a No. 4 seed and a host spot for an NCAA Tournament Regional in Sunday's announcement.
It is the sixth time in program history and fifth year in a row, Arkansas will host a regional on Friday-Sunday at Bogle Park.
The No. 6/7-ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 4 overall national seed, as announced Sunday evening. Oklahoma State, Indiana, and Saint Louis will join Arkansas
Arkansas will play Saint Louis at 5:30 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. Oklahoma State and Indiana will clash beforehand at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
It’ll be the fifth consecutive season Arkansas has hosted a regional. All six of the program’s national seeds have been accumulated under coach Courtney Deifel. It also marks the program’s 14th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Razorbacks’ No. 4 National Seed tied a program-best as the Razorbacks were also seeded fourth in 2022.
Arkansas holds a perfect 8-0 all-time record against Saint Louis. The Hogs swept a doubleheader in the last matchup with the Billikens on April 10, 2018, in St. Louis.
Arkansas and Oklahoma State have met 15 times, with the Cowgirls holding an 8-7 advantage in the series. The teams last met on Feb. 11, 2021, when Oklahoma State defeated Arkansas 12-11 in Monroe, La.
The Razorbacks own a 1-0 record over the Hoosiers as Arkansas defeated Indiana 7-0 on Feb. 18, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla., behind a complete-game shutout from Robyn Herron.
Arkansas enters the NCAA tournament with a 40-12 record, already having eclipsed the program’s win total from a year ago.
The Razorbacks recorded a nation-leading five Top 10 series wins during the regular season while also earning their first No.1 ranking in program history in last week’s Softball America Poll.
Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.