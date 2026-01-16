Arkansas undone by slow start in 94–69 road loss at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Arkansas didn’t waste time digging a hole at Missouri.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, they spent the rest of the night trying to climb out of it with a ladder made of missed shots.

The Hogs opened the game by going 1-for-18 from the field, managing just four points in the first quarter and falling behind 20–4 before the night ever found a rhythm.

By the time Arkansas settled in, Missouri had already seized control and never let it go, rolling to a 94–69 SEC victory.

There are slow starts, and then there are starts that feel like a warning label. Arkansas’ offense sputtered early with empty possessions stacking up and the rim shrinking with each missed look.

The Razorbacks weren’t careless — they were simply cold, and Missouri wasted no time capitalizing.

Missouri’s early surge forced Arkansas to play from behind immediately, a position that’s never friendly on the road in the SEC.

The Tigers knocked down shots, took advantage of Razorback turnovers and built a cushion that allowed them to dictate tempo instead of reacting.

To Arkansas’ credit, the Hogs didn’t fold. They found some offensive life in the second quarter, stringing together a 12–0 run that finally gave the game a pulse.

Emily Robinson and Saylor Poffenbarger helped spark that stretch, trimming the deficit to nine and briefly changing the feel of the night.

That momentum didn’t last long. Missouri responded with timely shooting and a four-point play that quickly steadied the Tigers and reminded Arkansas how thin the margin already was.

The Razorbacks did outscore Missouri in the second quarter, but the damage from the opening 10 minutes still loomed large.

By halftime, Arkansas had shown enough fight to suggest the final score wouldn’t reflect a complete no-show.

Still, the early shooting woes left little room for error, and Missouri entered the locker room with the game firmly on its terms.

Missouri made sure the second half never turned dramatic. Back-to-back 3-pointers early in the third quarter pushed the lead back to 18 and drained any lingering suspense.

Arkansas chased the game, but Missouri kept answering.

The fourth quarter turned lopsided as the Tigers poured in 28 points, their highest-scoring period of the night.

A 15–2 run midway through the quarter stretched the lead beyond reach, turning the final minutes into clock management rather than competition.

Razorbacks struggle to recover after early hole

Taleyah Jones led Arkansas with 22 points, continuing to be one of the few steady offensive options on a night when consistency was hard to find.

Poffenbarger added 14 points, a career high, while Izzy Higginbottom chipped in 10 as the Hogs searched for balance.

Missouri shot a season-best 57.1 percent from the field and took full advantage of Arkansas’ mistakes, scoring 24 points off 17 Razorback turnovers.

Those extra possessions proved costly, especially given how difficult offense came early for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks’ effort never disappeared, but the opening quarter created a deficit too large to overcome. Against a Missouri team shooting confidently and playing downhill, Arkansas needed near-perfect basketball the rest of the way.

Instead, it spent the night trying to erase mistakes that came far too early.

Arkansas now turns its attention back home, where the Hogs will look to reset after a road trip that reinforced a familiar lesson: slow starts don’t age well in the SEC.

Key takeaways

Arkansas’ 1-for-18 start from the field put the Hogs in an immediate hole.

Missouri’s shooting efficiency and points off turnovers controlled the game.

The Razorbacks showed fight but couldn’t erase first-quarter damage.

