Daily Dunk: Best College Basketball Bets Today (Predictions for Iowa State-Arizona, Duke-NC State, and More)

Conference Tournaments officially begin today! The Horizon League tournament starts today, but the majority of tournaments will start next week.

Still, March is here, which means it's time for us to lock in on college basketball. There are a few big games tonight, including arguably the biggest Big 12 game of the season when No. 4 Iowa State takes on No. 2 Arizona.

Let's dive into my three best bets for Monday's slate.

Best College Basketball Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Duke -9.5 (-110) vs. NC State

Arizona -7.5 (-120) vs. Iowa State

Portland State -4.5 (-110) vs. Weber State

Duke vs. NC State Prediction

Duke needs to win one of its final two games to completely lock up sole possession of the ACC regular season title, and the Blue Devils can do that tonight against NC State.

NC State has the shooting to keep up with Duke, ranking 34th in effective field goal percentage, but the Wolkpack's defense gives me some concern for tonight's game. They rank just 139th in defensive efficiency and 222nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 34.7% from beyond the arc. That could lead to a nightmarish matchup for them tonight against a Duke team that can get hot from three-point range.

I don't think any team in the ACC can hang with Duke when the Blue Devils bring their best stuff. I'll lay the points with Duke.

Pick: Duke -9.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Arizona Prediction

Two main points lead me to want to lay the points with Arizona in this massive Big 12 showdown tonight. Iowa State's effective field goal percentage drops 5.3% when playing on the road compared to at home. Not only that, but the Wildcats will also have a stylistic advantage in this game.

Arizona doesn't shoot many three-pointers, ranking third in the country in two-point shot rate with 73.1% of its shots coming from two-point range. That should bode well against Iowa State. The Cyclones defend the perimeter well, but they're just 113th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 50.2% from two-point range.

Arizona will lock up the solo Big 12 regular season title tonight.

Pick: Arizona -7.5 (-120)

Weber State vs. Portland State Prediction

The shooting numbers between these two teams are similar, but it's the defenses that're going to make the biggest difference. Portland State enters this game ranking 53rd in defensive efficiency, while Weber State ranks 261st.

Both teams rank inside the top 80 in two-point shot rate, but Portland State does a much better job of defending the interior. The Vikings rank 58th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 48.6% from two-point range, while the Wildcats rank 338th in that metric, allowing teams to shoot 56.6% from two-point range.

Pick: Portland State -4.5 (-110)

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager . Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!