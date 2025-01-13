Volunteers Keep Hogs at Arms Length with Different Play Style
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas couldn't cope with No. 16 Tennessee's unique play style as the Razorbacks fell at home 93-63. It's the Hogs third conference loss of 30 points or more.
"I don't care who you ask," coach Mike Neighbors said. "We've played 3 of the top 4 or 5 [teams in the conference] already. We're going to keep coaching it that way. I hope the kids are strong enough and they have a good enough support system that they don't get their head down [and] get discouraged by it."
First-year Volunteers coach Kim Caldwell's mass substitutions and three-point shooting, a hallmark of Neighbors' team in the past, proved too much to handle. Tennessee forced 22 turnovers and outscored the Razorbacks 28-2 on points off turnovers. The Volunteers finished the game 12-for-34 from beyond the arc.
The Volunteers came into the game averaging 96.6 points a game, first nationally. Arkansas hung tough early, getting to within 33-28 with 3:21 left in the first half, but Tennessee closed the half on a 14-5 run, scoring basket after basket in quick succession.
Former Arkansas guard Samara Spencer, who spent her first three seasons at Arkansas and set the Arkansas single-season record for minutes played in 2022-23 made her return to Bud Walton in a Tennessee uniform. She scored just three points, but led the Vols with eight assists.
The scoring for the Hogs once again fell to Izzy Higginbottom, who led the team in points for the eighth straight game with 26. She has now scored 15 in all 18 games this year and her fifth in a row with at least 20. Carly Keats was the only other Razorback in double-figures with 10.
"She's a heck of a player," Caldwell said. "Just to be able to go up and that's such a big jump [from Arkansas State to Arkansas]. It's such a hard jump, and she's doing it against SEC teams. She's topping the country in scoring and she's special. You don't see it very often."
Higginbottom remains top-5 nationally in scoring 24.4 points per game.
"You just get this drive about her," Neighbors said. "She's got a knack for focusing in that not many players I've ever been around have. She wants to be a Razorback. She wanted to be a Razorback so bad, and she takes it so personal. That's why she's fighting through the pain and she was pissed when I took her out."
The Razorbacks return to action Jan. 19 against No. 18 Alabama. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on SEC Network.