OT Izavion Miller has officially signed with the Auburn Tigers

Auburn announced the official signing of OT Izavion Miller, the #2 JUCO offensive tackle and #9 overall offensive player, rated as a 3-star by 247. He spent the past two seasons at Southwest Mississippi Community College.

Miller, a 6'6, 320-lb right tackle from Summit MS, was previously committed to Ole Miss but dropped his commitment after taking an official visit to Auburn last weekend.

One of the drivers of his recruitment to Ole Miss and now the switch to Auburn is offensive line coach Jake Thornton. Miller, who committed to Ole Miss in July 2022 while Thornton was on staff there, has visited both Auburn and Mississippi State in the last two weekends and formally announced his signing on Wednesday morning.

Immediate playing time is also a significant selling point for Auburn right now, who graduated a majority of their starting offensive line and lost guard Keiondre Jones in the transfer portal to Florida State.

Miller adds to a class that has dramatically improved since the hiring of Coach Hugh Freeze, jumping from their previous position in the 40s nationally to one that is expected to finish inside the Top 20. Auburn's already flipped several recruits from other Power 5 programs, including C Connor Lew from Miami and OL Tyler Johnson from Texas Tech.

Bio:

Izavion Miller (Southwest Mississippi CC - Summit, MS)

Position: OT

Height: 6-5

Weight: 320

Ranking: No. 11 nationally, No. 4 OT, No. 4 in MS

Must read stories

The best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal

Baumhowers to provide NIL deal for Auburn's offensive line

2023 QB Hank Brown commits to Auburn

Offensive lineman Connor Lew flips from Miami to Auburn

Auburn's early signing day is about to be big

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch