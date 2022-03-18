Auburn football has two key visitors this weekend

This weekend will be huge for the Auburn Tigers. Bryan Harsin and his staff have several key targets coming on visits this weekend to see what the Tigers have to offer.

Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. recently put up a post looking at the 10 biggest visits in the country happening this weekend and Auburn is two of them.

Instate targets quarterback Christopher Vizzina and running back Jeremiah Cobb have a chance to be huge dominos in getting serious momentum as Auburn looks to start filling out the 2023 class.

Garcia wrote the following on Vizzina.

Another key quarterback on the road this weekend is the Briarwood Christian star, traveling down U.S. Route 280 in his native Alabama to go see Auburn for the first time since watching a classic Iron Bowl between AU and rival Alabama in November. Since then, he has become a priority for Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia and Ole Miss, among others, so the need for Bryan Harsin and his staff to hold the Birmingham-area native's attention plays paramount. Vizzina is another who could be closing in on a decision timetable, so the trip is also quite timely for the Tiger coaching staff. If there is one recruit who could begin to reverse the perception of the programs recruiting potential with Harsin at the helm, it would be Vizzina. Having to beat blue bloods at the game's most important position is an uphill battle as it currently stands, though.

Harsin is a quarterback guy. Will be very telling to see how this recruitment goes over the next few weeks.

Garcia also touched on Cobb.

Vizzina headlines the AU visitor list and represents the climb to keep in-state elites home but so does Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb. The difference is that the speedy back, who has a well-rounded game and recently showed it off at a camp in Atlanta, is just now breaking out on the scholarship offer front. In fact, AU and Florida have each offered of late and Clemson has picked up interest in the balanced back. Texas A&M, Michigan and many others have joined the offer list since the fall, so Cobb has plenty to consider ahead of a potential pre-season verbal commitment. Tennessee also recently had him on campus, so this is another perception-changing recruit should Harsin and the Tigers keep him home. The added caveat should he pick Auburn is that Cobb grew up an Alabama fan.

Cobb has caught some steam as of late and picked up some huge offers. He is one of several talented players out of Montgomery, Alabama that the Tigers will need to try to land in their 2023 class.

Other targets in attendance this weekend will be offensive linemen Clay Wedin, Bo Hughley, Stanton Ramil, Connor Stroh, Bradyn Joiner (Already committed to Auburn), and Connor Lew.

This weekend will be a huge one for the Auburn Tigers.

